Most Powerful Women

Donald Trump’s U.S. Attorney Candidate Nominations Include Just 1 Woman

Valentina Zarya
2:55 PM ET

Only men can "Make America Safe Again."

That's the message that President Donald Trump seems to be sending to the country. Of the 29 nominees for U.S. Attorney he has named, just one is a woman: Jessie K. Liu, the current deputy general counsel for the Treasury department. That means only 3% of Trump's nominees for top law enforcement posts are women in a country that's 51% female.

U.S. Attorneys are the chief federal law enforcement officers within their judicial district. There are 94 such districts in the country.

In March, Trump asked half of the 93 U.S. Attorneys that served under his predecessor Barack Obama to resign. (Most of the others had already resigned.)

Asking judicial appointees of the previous administration to resign is hardly unprecedented among U.S. presidents; Bill Clinton asked all 93 U.S. Attorneys to resign when he took office in 1993, replacing George H.W. Bush.

Still, Trump stands apart for not rushing to fill those positions once they were vacated. None have been filled to date, in part due to delays in nominations. Trump's first wave of nominations came in June, when the President nominated eight legal officers for the open positions. The fourth wave of nominations took place Friday.

Fortune has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this story with any response.

