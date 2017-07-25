Finance
Search
OneTimeJohn McCain Will Return to Senate for Pivotal Healthcare Vote
57th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Opening Ceremony
WashingtonEPA Chief Scott Pruitt Has Been Flying Home on the Taxpayer’s Dime, Records Show
EPA Administrator Pruitt Joins Sean Spicer For Daily White House Press Briefing
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Health CareLow-Income Insurer Molina Healthcare Is Cutting About 1,400 Jobs
Young girl holding grandma's hand in hospital
Serious Fraud Office Probe Deutsche Bank Over Securities Sales
Deutsche Bank in London, England, on September 5, 2011.  Dan Kitwood—Getty Images
Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank May Take $350 Billion Out of London Post-Brexit

Lucinda Shen
1:10 AM ET

In the aftermath of the Brexit vote from a year earlier, German banking giant Deutsche Bank has been making plans to downsize its London operations.

Now, the bank led by CEO John Cryan is reportedly thinking about moving an Exxon-Mobil's worth of assets out of the U.K.

Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that the bank is considering moving about a fifth of its balance sheets, about $350 billion, from the U.K. to Frankfurt. Exxon Mobil was valued at about $335 billion by market cap as of Monday's close.

That comes as banks in London consider moving from the financial center post-Brexit. That's because after the U.K. decided to exit the European Union a year earlier, banks no longer know for sure whether they will still be able to legally do business in any country within the union from the U.K.

If Deutsche Bank's plan goes into place, trading of those $350 billion assets is expected to start September 2018, with all assets moved over by March 2019. The plan has been dubbed Bowline, Bloomberg reported.

Previously, Deutsche Bank has warned that it could move about 4,000 jobs out of the U.K. after the country decided to leave the EU, and to Frankfurt. In total, Deutsche Bank has about 12,000 employees in the country.

For more on Deutsche Bank, watch Fortune's video:

While the specifics of Brexit have not yet been decided, Deutsche Bank says it would prefer to be prepared rather than not, Cryan said in a video message earlier this month.

"There's an awful lot of detail to be ironed out," he said in the message. "Depending on what the rules and regulations turn out to be."

Shares of the banking giant rose 2.5% in trading Tuesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE