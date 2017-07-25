Tech
Search
Delta Air LinesA Delta Flight Was Delayed for 2 Hours Because a Pilot and Flight Attendant Had an Argument
Delta Airlines opens a new direct route from New York to Berlin
Fortune 500Apple CEO Promised to Build 3 ‘Big’ Plants in U.S., Trump Says
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Stephen ColbertStephen Colbert’s ‘Russia Week’ Shows Are Winners for CBS
Nielsens
tech earnings

AMD Revenue Climbs on Robust Demand for Graphics Chips

Reuters
5:44 PM ET

AMD forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates and raised its full-year expectations, betting on robust demand for its graphics chips and its new Ryzen processors for PCs.

The company's shares rose 8.2% to $15.27 in extended trading on Tuesday.

AMD said it now expected annual revenue to increase by "a mid to high-teens percentage," compared with its previous forecast of low double-digit percentage revenue growth.

The chipmaker also said it expected current-quarter revenue to increase about 23% from the second quarter, which represents a mid-point of about $1.50 billion, plus or minus 3%.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in AMD's (amd) unit that makes processors, such as the Polaris chips used in PCs, rose 51.5% to $659 million in the second quarter.

The company reported a net loss of $16 million, or 2 cents per share, in the three months ended July 1, compared with a profit of $69 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The year-ago quarter included a $150 million pre-tax gain related to its ATMP (assembly, test, mark and pack) joint venture transaction.

Excluding items, the company earned 2 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to breakeven on a per share basis.

Revenue rose 19% to $1.22 billion, ahead of analysts' average estimate of $1.16 billion.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE