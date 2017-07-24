Entertainment
MSNBC

MSNBC Was the Most-Watched Prime Time Cable Network for the First Time Ever

Alana Abramson
Jul 24, 2017

For the first time in its history, MSNBC was the most-watched cable network during the weekday prime time this past week, ratings data show.

The network averaged approximately 90,000 more viewers than runner-up Fox News at primetime — 8 pm to 11 pm — during the week of July 17 through July 21, according to a statement from the network, which cited Nielsen ratings. MSNBC had 2.34 million viewers during weekday prime time, while Fox News had 2.25 million. The Disney Channel was third, with 1.74 million.

MSNBC's lineup from 7 pm through midnight was also first among cable networks.

"MSNBC was previously #1 in cable news in weekday prime during the weeks of May 15, 2017 (behind TNT) and September 3, 2012 (behind USA) among total viewers, but this was the 1st time MSNBC was #1 among all of cable," the network said in a statement.

