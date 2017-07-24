International
Search
UberUber’s Ambitions Just Received Another Blow From Grab and Didi Chuxing
Grab Operations And Interview With CEO Anthony Tan
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: July 24
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
United KingdomBritain Is Launching a Major Initiative to Boost Battery Technology
Storage of solar energy
Close up of blister packs red pills
A close-up of blister packs of red pills. Getty Images
Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Is Buying Neuroderm in a $1.1 Billion Bid to Expand Its U.S. Business

Reuters
4:23 AM ET

Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (mtzpy) is acquiring Israeli drug maker Neuroderm for $1.1 billion in cash as part of a strategy to grow its business in the U.S.

The Japanese drugmaker said in a statement Monday it would leverage Neuroderm's Parkinson's disease drug product that has commenced clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe and is expected to launch in financial year 2019.

It said the acquisition is intended to help it "achieve its U.S. sales target of 80 billion yen by FY2020".

The deal will be one of the largest ever purchases of an Israeli firm by a Japanese company, surpassing internet retailer Rakuten's (rkunf) $900 million acquisition of chat app Viber in 2014.

For more on pharmaceuticals, watch Fortune's video:

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will pay $39 dollars for each Neuroderm share, a premium of about 17% to its Friday close. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE