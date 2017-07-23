Tech
Search
SarahahSarahah Is the Summer’s Smash-Hit App, But it May Not Last
Most Powerful WomenA Wonder Woman Sequel is Officially in the Works
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AlphaBayInside the Dark Mind of AlphaBay’s Alleged Founder
World Mobile Conference 2017 - Day 1
Netflix Founder and CEO Reed Hastings pictured at the Mobile World Congress, on Feb. 27, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. Joan Cros Garcia— Corbis/Getty Images
Netflix

How Netflix Founder Reed Hastings Got $300 Million Richer in a Week

Katie Reilly
3:29 PM ET

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has benefited handsomely from the recent success of the streaming service, earning nearly $300 million in the last week, according to Forbes.

Hastings' net worth currently stands at $2.2 billion, according to Forbes' ranking of the world's billionaires — a record high for the 56-year-old Netflix founder, who owns nearly 12 million shares of the company.

But just like week, prior to an earnings report led Netflix stock to jump, his net worth stood at $1.91 billion, according to Forbes.

After Netflix released the report last Monday, its stock opened at $176.13 on Tuesday, hitting an all-time high and climbing to $184.91 during the day. The stock continued to rise during the week and closed at $188.54 on Friday.

Hastings owes the windfall largely to the Netflix's successful quarter. The streaming service added 5.2 million new subscribers in the most recent quarter, a figure that surpassed expectations and sent its stock soaring. Netflix also reported $2.79 billion in quarterly revenue, even as its $65.6 million in quarterly profits fell short of analyst estimates.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE