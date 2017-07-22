You Should Update Your Apple Devices Immediately to Fix a Major Security Flaw

A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

Apple has released a new software update for iOS and MacOS. For users of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, downloading the patch is critical to avoiding a potential hacking .

The update fixes a key vulnerability referred to as Broadpwn, which allows hackers to "execute arbitrary code" — or take over your device — via WiFi chips embedded in the device's main processor. A hacker can target these devices so long as they are in range, according to Nitay Artenstein, a security researcher at Exodus Intelligence who first exposed the flaw.

Fortunately, there's an easy fix with the arrival of the new patch. For iPhone or iPad users, head to the Settings menu and select General. From there, you'll see an option called Software Update. Clicking on it should prompt the installation of iOS 10.3.3.

If you're on a Mac, head to the App Store and select the Updates tab. A prompt for macOS Sierra 10.12.6 should load from there.

The same issue was detected in Android devices as well. Google patched the bug for the platform earlier this month.