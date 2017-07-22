Tech
Search
Pokemon GoPokémon Go is Unplayable at Pokémon Go Fest
Pokemon Go Rockets To The Most Downloaded App On Both Apple And Android Phones
autonomous shipsWorld’s First Autonomous Ship to Launch in 2018
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Elon MuskElon Musk: ‘Good Chance’ Mars Rocket Will Fail In Early Tests
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Musk speaks during an official ceremony in Adelaide
Apple Fans Await iPhone 7
A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Sean Gallup Getty Images
Cybersecurity

You Should Update Your Apple Devices Immediately to Fix a Major Security Flaw

Aric Jenkins
4:45 PM ET

Apple has released a new software update for iOS and MacOS. For users of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, downloading the patch is critical to avoiding a potential hacking.

The update fixes a key vulnerability referred to as Broadpwn, which allows hackers to "execute arbitrary code" — or take over your device — via WiFi chips embedded in the device's main processor. A hacker can target these devices so long as they are in range, according to Nitay Artenstein, a security researcher at Exodus Intelligence who first exposed the flaw.

Fortunately, there's an easy fix with the arrival of the new patch. For iPhone or iPad users, head to the Settings menu and select General. From there, you'll see an option called Software Update. Clicking on it should prompt the installation of iOS 10.3.3.

If you're on a Mac, head to the App Store and select the Updates tab. A prompt for macOS Sierra 10.12.6 should load from there.

The same issue was detected in Android devices as well. Google patched the bug for the platform earlier this month.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE