Russian Ambassador Overheard Saying He Discussed Trump Campaign With Sessions

Reuters
Jul 21, 2017

Russia's ambassador to Washington was overheard by U.S. spy agencies telling his bosses he had discussed campaign-related matters, including issues important to Moscow, with Jeff Sessions during the 2016 presidential race, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing current and former U.S. officials.

Ambassador Sergei Kislyak's accounts of two conversations with Sessions, then a U.S. senator and key foreign policy adviser to Republican candidate Donald Trump, were intercepted by U.S. intelligence agencies, the officials told the Post.

Sessions at first failed to disclose his contacts with Kislyak and then said the meetings were not about the Trump campaign.

