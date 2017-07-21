Microsoft is using a different strategy in its battle against Fancy Bear, a hacking group that is believed to be connected to Russia's intelligence agency GRU.

The tech giant is using lawyers—or more specifically a federal lawsuit—to identify new targets of the Russian government's cyber spying operations as well as the group's command-and-control servers, which are used to direct malware to victim computers, The Daily Beast reported .

Microsoft sued Fancy Bear last year in a federal court, alleging the hacking group infringed on the company's trademarks as well as other accusations, including computer intrusion and cybersquatting.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The Daily Beast details how the legal action was used to target and take control of 70 of Fancy Bear's command-and-control servers.

Here's how it Microsoft's strategy worked: Fancy Bear rents servers from data centers. Microsoft ( msft ) was granted control over the Internet domain names that route to these servers. When an infected computer tries to contact one of the Russian hackers' command-and-control servers through one of these domains, it's instead routed to a Microsoft-controlled server, which gives the Redmond, Wash.-based company control as well as a view of this network of spies.

Fancy Bear is believed to be responsible for a number of cyber attacks, including on NATO , the Democratic National Committee , and German parliament. The hacking group, which Microsoft refers to in-house as Strontium, is just one of the many threats the software company is battling.