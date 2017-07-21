You no longer have to be an astronaut to hop aboard the International Space Station, thanks to Google Maps and astronaut Thomas Pesquet.
The flight engineer shot images for Google Maps' Street View feature while living on the ISS for six months. That marks the first time the Google feature has left the planet, Pesquet wrote in a blog post for the search giant.
Pesquet said the process of getting the footage for Google wasn't simple, given time constraints and the craft's complex layout — not to mention the "whole zero gravity thing."
"Looking at Earth from above made me think about my own world a little differently, and I hope that the ISS on Street View changes your view of the world too," he said.