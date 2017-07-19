Finance
Search
ChinaU.S. Officials Want Beijing to Take ‘Concrete’ Steps to Open Chinese Consumer Markets
iPhone 7 And 7 Plus Hit China's Market
BrexitBrexit’s Effect on the U.K. ‘Will Be Profound and Unpredictable,’ Lawmakers Say
BELGIUM-BRITAIN-EU-POLITICS-BREXIT-ECONOMY
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Career Advice3 Toxic Co-Workers You Need To Steer Clear Of
ABC Family's Kevin From Work - Season One
Government Shutdown Begins as Congress Divides on Spending
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) headquarters building stands in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013. Joshua Roberts—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Securities and Exchange Commission

Trump Will Nominate Former Senate Aide Hester Maria Peirce For SEC Commissioner

Reuters
12:24 AM ET

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate former Senate Republican aide Hester Maria Peirce to be a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the White House said on Tuesday.

Peirce is a former Senate Banking Committee staff member and currently is the director of the Financial Markets Working Group at George Mason University's Mercatus Center.

She was nominated to the SEC last year by President Barack Obama, but the full Senate never acted on her nomination.

Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee attempted to block her nomination when she declined to fully commit to work as a commissioner on requiring corporations to publicly disclose their political donations.

She ultimately won the committee's blessing but her nomination stalled in the Senate as Republicans dragged their feet on approving names put forward by Obama, a Democrat.

For more about banking and regulations, see Fortune's video:

Peirce could face a rocky time again in the chamber. Liberal firebrand Senator Elizabeth Warren is highly critical of Peirce , who is a member of the Federalist Society, an organization of conservative and libertarian lawyers.

Peirce could be instrumental in carrying out Trump's plan to reform regulations imposed after the 2007-09 financial crisis and recession.

She recently edited and contributed to a book published by the right-leaning Mercatus Center that called for totally restructuring the country's financial regulation.

Peirce would fill one of two vacancies on the five-member commission. If Trump follows tradition, he will suggest a Democrat for the other open slot at the top U.S. securities regulator.

Columbia University law professor Robert Jackson is a leading contender to fill the Democratic slot, people familiar with the matter said last month.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE