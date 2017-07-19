Tech
Samsung

Samsung’s Bixby Voice Assistant Rolls Out to Galaxy S8 Users

racheltimeinc
12:15 PM ET

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ users in the U.S. can now use Bixby, after the company said Wednesday it has begun rolling out the voice assistant.

Bixby — which is similar to Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa — lets users perform various tasks through vocal command. It was not included as a feature when the smartphones were launched in March, and the firm only introduced a limited version in June, according to TechCrunch.

Galaxy S8 and S8+ users can use Bixby immediately by updating the phone's software.

"We want to offer a truly multimodal experience, so that users can interact with their phone in many different ways – through sight, touch, typing or voice – all of the most natural ways to interact with the world, available on your smartphone," said Injong Rhee, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics in a statement.

Samsung has included a button on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ model to command Bixby. Users can also say "Hi Bixby" to get the assistant's attention.

The service is currently available in English and Korean, but Samsung said they will roll out the service in other languages in the near future.

