MPW
Search
SamsungSamsung’s Bixby Voice Assistant Rolls Out to Galaxy S8 Users
US-SKOREA-IT-LIFESTYLE-SAMSUNG
AppleThese iPhone Suppliers Are Joining Apple in Fight Against Qualcomm
Workers Inside The Pegatron Corp. Factory in Shanghai
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
JetBlueFamily Says JetBlue Booted Them From Plane After Their Toddler Kicked a Seat
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2017
Most Powerful Women

Chris Hemsworth Thinks the Next James Bond Should Be a Woman. And He Has Someone In Mind

Valentina Zarya
11:40 AM ET

Can Agent 007 be a woman?

Chris Hemsworth sure thinks so — and he has a particular actress in mind: his Snow White and the Huntsman co-star Charlize Theron.

"She embodies every sort of ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have," the actor told W Magazine. "She's smart as hell. She's physically able...Watching her in those fight scenes, doing it in high heels, by the way, and an eight-foot long gown was even more impressive."

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s newsletter on powerful women.

Theron is no stranger to fight scenes, having had leading roles in action flicks like Mad Max: Fury Road, and Aeon Flux. In her upcoming film, Atomic Blonde, she fights bad guys throughout the movie — including plenty of special agents and KGB officers — and, according to trailers, does so with an elegance befitting 007.

While Daniel Craig will reportedly reprise his role as Bond in the 25th installation in the series, it is likely for the last time. He has previously said he’d “rather break this glass and slash my wrists” than continue playing the iconic role.

For her part, Theron told E! News that she didn't "even know what to do" with Hemsworth's comments. “Wow, that’s just so insanely generous and nice," she said. “That’s really sweet.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE