170719_British Airways-Rowan Atkinson
Rowan Atkinson in a British Airways commercial. Courtesy of British Airways/YouTube
You’ll Actually Want to Watch This Star-Studded British Airways Safety Video

Madeline Farber
9:03 AM ET

Any frequent flyer knows how boring the safety videos aired prior to take off can be. That's why British Airways has released a new clip to hopefully keep passengers more engaged.

In a partnership with Comic Relief, the airline created a new safety video that is filled with some of Britain's biggest celebrities, including Gillian Anderson, Rowan Atkinson, and Jim Broadbent, just to name a few. In the clip, celebrities pretend to audition for a role in the video while actually demonstrating important safety precautions.

British comedy actor Asim Chaudhry, (known as Chabuddy G in the video), conducts the auditions. He tells Chiwetel Ejiofor, known for his role in 12 Years a Slave, that the safety video could be his "big break." He then gawks over Thandie Newton, a British actress who has most recently starred in the popular HBO series Westworld, after she tells passengers to "Please take a moment to locate your nearest exit, bearing in mind this may be behind you."

The video will be shown on flights starting Sept. 1, according to Mashable.

