Amazon’s ‘Treasure Truck’ May Be Coming to Your City Soon

A big shipment of discounted goods may soon reach your neighborhood.

Amazon said Wednesday that its Treasure Truck that delivers large quantities of one product is slated to arrive in different U.S. cities.

The online retail giant first debuted the Treasure Truck in February 2016 when it reportedly delivered hundreds of GoPro ( gpro ) Hero 4 cameras to Seattle residents. Amazon did not say which cities the Treasure Truck would visit in the upcoming rollout, and told shoppers to “stay tuned” for more information.

Treasure Truck is rolling into select cities with one can't-miss item at a time. Get in on this! pic.twitter.com/WnPtAdvcK4 - Treasure Truck (@treasuretruck) July 19, 2017

To sign up for Treasure Truck deliveries, customers must send a text message with the word “TRUCK” to the number 24193.

Shoppers will then receive texts telling them the type of goods that will be sold on a particular day, which can be bought online and picked up wherever the Treasure Truck happens to be parked.

Some of the products Amazon said would be delivered include different kinds of electronics like headphones or kitchen appliances, steaks and seafood, outdoor gear, and toys.

Unlike the typical UPS delivery truck, Amazon’s Treasure Truck was designed to look like something out of an amusement park, with flashy graphic, and blinking lights.

An account of Amazon’s first delivery in Seattle by tech news site GeekWire highlights the carnival-like atmosphere Amazon is trying to create with the truck. GeekWire reported that “cheery Amazon staffers” greeted customers in nearby pop-up tents, and several people took selfies in front of the truck like they were visiting a circus attraction.

In a promotional video for the truck on Amazon's website, a random woman is shown dancing with a group of Samba dancers after being informed that she won a free trip to Rio de Janeiro.

It’s unclear whether the Treasure Truck is a way for Amazon to sell discounted goods that are not selling as well as other items, or whether it's merely a marketing gimmick designed to make customers more loyal.