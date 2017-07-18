MPW
Search
Fortune 500Instagram Finally Explains How Stories Is Different From Snapchat
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
NetflixHow Netflix Is Winning the Game of Thrones Against HBO
Netflix App on a Apple Tv
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EthereumHackers Just Stole $7 Million in a Brazen Ethereum Cryptocurrency Heist
Banks Warn Of Bitcoin Risks
Most Powerful Women

The Australian Senator Who Made History Breastfeeding in Parliament Just Resigned

Madeline Farber
2:20 PM ET

The Australian senator who became the first woman to breastfeed in the country's parliament has resigned.

Larissa Waters, who is a member of the country's Green Party, resigned on Tuesday after discovering she has duel citizenship in both Australia and Canada. It a breach of Australia's constitution for sitting senators to have duel citizenship, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Waters, who was born in Canada but moved to Australia when she was just 11 months old, claims she was unaware she had duel citzenship. According to Waters, her parents, who are Australian but were briefly working in Canada shortly after she was born, told her that she had until age 21 to actively seek Canadian citizenship. Although Waters says she chose not to do this, she is still considered a Canadian citizen because of a specific law.

“I was devastated to learn that because of 70-year-old Canadian laws I had been a dual citizen from birth, and that Canadian law changed a week after I was born and required me to have actively renounced Canadian citizenship,” Waters said in a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I am forced to resign as senator for Queensland and co-deputy leader of the Australian Greens, effective today."

"I apologize wholeheartedly to all those who have supported me and helped me to become a representative for the wonderful people of Queensland over the last six years," she added.

Waters plans to renounce her Canadian citizenship, and will cede her seat to another Green Party member. After she does so, Waters, who was first elected in 2010, could technically run for office again — though it's unclear how this incident will impact her reputation.

Waters made history when she became the first woman to breastfeed in Australia's parliament in May. She made news again when she became the first woman in Australian parliament to give a speech while breastfeeding.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE