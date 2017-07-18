MPW
Search
Fortune 500Instagram Finally Explains How Stories Is Different From Snapchat
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
NetflixHow Netflix Is Winning the Game of Thrones Against HBO
Netflix App on a Apple Tv
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EthereumHackers Just Stole $7 Million in a Brazen Ethereum Cryptocurrency Heist
Banks Warn Of Bitcoin Risks
Most Powerful Women

A Woman Who Wore a Miniskirt in a Video Was Just Arrested by Saudi Police

Madeline Farber
3:30 PM ET

A woman wearing a miniskirt and crop top in a video posted online was arrested by Saudi police on Tuesday.

The woman, who has been identified online just as Khulood, violated Saudi Arabia's strict dress code for women when she wore a miniskirt and crop top, revealing both her legs and midriff, the New York Times reports. In Saudi Arabia, women are required to wear an abaya — a black garment that covers everything but the face, feet and hands.

The video was first uploaded to Snapchat, the Times reports, but was eventually shared by people who both supported and opposed her decision to defy Saudi law — leading to an official investigation into the matter.

Police in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia turned Khulood over public prosecutor’s office, according to the Times, citing a tweet in Arabic from Saudi Arabia's state-run television. A hashtag that accompanies the tweet reads: "We demand a trial for the model Khulood."

The video shows the woman walking through the ruins of an ancient fort in Ushaiager, which is a town in the conservative province of Najd. According to the Times, she was visiting the ruins with a male relative and was unaware the video had been posted online.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE