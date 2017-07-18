Justice Takes Work

On Point

The woman hired to fix GitHub’s culture is leaving

Nicole Sanchez joined GitHub as VP of social impact in 2015, to great fanfare and hope. Her vision quest: change the diversity and inclusion practices at a firm that had become mired in an ugly sexual harassment scandal and charges of discrimination. But her abrupt departure has insiders whispering about a culture that had no intention of changing. When Sanchez joined the company, it was fresh off a $2 billion valuation and she had free reign to work. But by 2016, the company had locked Sanchez out of the conversation. “Suddenly it really seems like the executive team, and particularly [CEO Chris Wanstrath] was a whole lot less into hearing ... from Nicole in terms of strategy, and how to handle complicated situations,” an insider told Buzzfeed.

Buzzfeed

Study: Cities with more black residents over-rely on fines for revenue

But you knew that. Using data from more than 9,000 cities, researchers from the University of Memphis and Vanderbilt University found that cities with larger black populations rely more heavily on fines and court fees to raise revenue. The difference is vast, from $8 per person in all cities who use fines for some revenue, to $20 per person in cities with the highest black populations. The researchers also looked at majority-black cities which had at least one black person in local government. They found that fine revenue dropped by 50%. “What a lot of cities do is rely on a source of revenue that falls disproportionately on their black residents,” said one of the researchers. But when a black community member joins the city council, “[t]he situation doesn’t become perfect, but it becomes alleviated to a great extent.”

Vox

A planned protest will bring quinceañeras to the Texas state capitol

Recent legislation that dismantles “sanctuary cities” by penalizing sheriffs, police chiefs, and other local leaders who don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities has sent shockwaves through many Texas communities. In response, a group of Latina teens plans to show up at the state capitol dressed in sparkly, quinceañera dresses. Each teen will recite 15 reasons why they’re against the legislation, which goes into effect in September. “We thought that this event would be a great way to show people that this is our home, celebrate our culture, and send the message that young Latinas are standing up to the ongoing attacks on our community by our elected officials who work at the Capitol," said a spokesperson for Jolt , a non-profit that helps Latinx people work for community change. The teens don their dresses tomorrow.

Refinery 29

Biased algorithms are everywhere. Does anyone care?

A new initiative, launched this week, aims to identify and eliminate bias in the algorithms that are increasingly used to make vital legal, financial and criminal justice decisions. The AI Now initiative , announced at an event at MIT, is a collaboration between a group of researchers and the ACLU. "[Algorithms] replace human processes, but they’re not held to the same standards,” says author and mathematician Cathy O’Neill. “People trust them too much.” The companies that are developing these machine learning systems don’t seem to be interested in exploring or mitigating possible bias. O’Neill runs a consulting firm says that even companies who know their algorithms are at risk of bias are focusing on their bottom lines instead. “I’ll be honest with you,” she says. “I have no clients right now.”

MIT Technology Review