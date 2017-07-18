Tech
Search
ObamacareThe Senate Health Care Bill Is Dead. Here’s What Comes Next.
Senate Lawmakers Speak To The Press After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
TeslaTesla Driver Switches Initial Claim, Says He Was Responsible for Crash — Not the Car’s Autopilot
Tesla Introduces Self-Driving Features With Software Upgrade
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MarketingFour Forces Revolutionizing Marketing
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
Fortune 500

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere Shatters Records

Don Reisinger
11:54 AM ET

The Game of Thrones season 7 premiere has set some new records.

The episode's first-run telecast on HBO attracted an average of 10.1 million viewers during its premiere on Sunday night, according to data obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. With streaming views added to that figure, the show's audience grew to 16.1 million viewers, the report says.

Game of Thrones ended what was its longest season hiatus on July 16. Season 7 follows a host of prominent figures around Westeros as they all vie for control over the Seven Kingdoms. The first episode was generally well-received and even included a cameo from famed artist Ed Sheeran.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

The premiere's success is nothing to scoff at. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has never attracted more than 8.9 million viewers to one of its telecasts. Game of Thrones' premiere, then, attracted millions of more viewers than the show ever has.

Game of Thrones is the most-watched series in HBO history, though it's benefited from the ubiquity of streaming services, like HBO Go and HBO Now, which provide users easier access to the network's content. HBO programming is also available on a host of other services, including streaming television offering Sling TV. Amazon (amzn) offers an HBO subscription through its Amazon Channels streaming-video platform. Earlier this month, Hulu added HBO and Cinemax streaming support to its service.

The latest Game of Thrones season will air a total of seven episodes. The season finale is slated for August 27.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE