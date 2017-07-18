New York can feel like big, impersonal place—and so can the offices in or near the largest city in the country. But these small and medium sized companies in the New York area stood out from the crowd for their camaraderie and quality of life. To compile this list, Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed more than 137,000 employees in New York state and the surrounding metropolitan area. Here, employees' 25 favorites with a staff of fewer than 1,000.

Courtesy of Yext 1 Yext U.S. employees: 506

Industry: Information Technology

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “There is a unique energy at Yext. Even when people are having a stressful or frustrating week, we are all united by a desire to drive the company forward. There is a sense of community and teamwork that I haven't experienced at other companies. I think a lot of this can be attributed to our strong leadership.” “The people who work here turn a great place to work into an excellent place to work. My coworkers are my friends as well, and I genuinely look forward to coming into work each day. Never have I been surrounded by such intelligent, creative, quirky and welcoming individuals, especially in a workplace. Yext has something very special going on.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Elite SEM 2 Elite SEM U.S. employees: 125

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “Upper management cares deeply about each and every employee. Our CEO personally goes around and catches up with every employee, not just about work, but personal things. He genuinely cares about everyone, and that goes down the entire management chain. Employees here are all truly a family and extremely eager to help out when needed. It's really an all-hands-on-deck mentality. As an employee, I'm confident that this entire company has my back.” “My favorite unique trait about Elite is that we hire for culture first. If it comes down to choosing between a candidate with more experience but less of a culture fit, or a candidate with less experience but is a culture fit, we will hire the culture fit. This ensures that every hire is friendly, hardworking, honest, and easy to get along with. I've worked in two different office locations and have yet to meet an employee that I haven't gotten along with.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union 3 ESL Federal Credit Union U.S. employees: 738

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Major locations in N.Y. area: Brockport; Batavia; Cananda; Victor; Geneseo; Newark, N.J. Employees say: “I think the level of pride ESL employees have for their place of work is extremely unique. Whether we're proud because we work at the best bank in Rochester or because of how we give back to our community, every ESL employee seems to genuinely care about each other and ESL.” “There is a really strong family vibe here. Everyone gets along and cares for each other. We are all friends outside of work. If you have a problem, work or family related, I know I can go to the people I work with, managers included, and be able to talk to them about it and even get help if I need it.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of JustWorks 4 Justworks U.S. employees: 169

Industry: Information Technology

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “Having worked at a handful of NYC-based tech companies, many play favorites, lack diversity and don't hesitate to ask you to all but sell your soul to the company. Justworks is different. Although we're all here to help grow the company, I truly believe senior management puts the well being of employees before the company's success. I could not say that for my prior companies.” “What makes Justworks a great place to work is how transparent it is. It really feels like we have open lines of communication with middle and senior management, and that the company leadership cares about keeping employees in the loop of what's going on.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of PURE Insurance 5 PURE Insurance U.S. employees: 422

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Major locations in N.Y. area: White Plains; New York City Employees say: “Happiness is key! If an employee is unhappy at PURE, they will do anything they can to make you happy. You are truly valued here and they want you to excel at everything that you do. The support is incredible and truly makes you feel a part of a family.” “I had heard a lot about the culture here before joining. I was optimistic, although a bit skeptical, that it could actually be as good as it had been portrayed. I've been blown away by how genuinely happy and engaged the people here are. Culture, doing the right thing and always striving to get better are a part of every decision.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of First American Equipment Finance 6 First American Equipment Finance U.S. employees: 190

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Major locations in N.Y. area: Fairport; New York City Employees say: “The most unique thing about First American is the opportunity. The sky is the limit in terms of what we can accomplish and that is invigorating to me. I have never worked in another place where my ideas were so supported and encouraged. It really is a pleasure to come into work every day and tackle big, meaningful projects.” “The entrepreneurial spirit here at FAEF, in my opinion, is really what sets FAEF apart especially when you consider the industry we operate within. This combined with our selective hiring process really makes this a great place to work. Colleagues are always seeking better ways, especially through the use of new technologies, to serve our clients. It’s not just a job, you have the opportunity to really make an impact and for a unique career in the financial services industry.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Dixon Schwabl 7 Dixon Schwabl U.S. employees: 120

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Major locations in N.Y. area: Victor Employees say: “Every effort is made to make sure each person is on a path toward advancement in their personal careers. Management is invested in its employees here like no place I've ever worked. They take their employees' professional development personally, and it shows on a regular basis with consistent recognition of good work, feedback for improvement, and general conversation about where an individual wants to go.” “It's not easy to keep a close-knit culture as a company grows exponentially, but the leadership team at Dixon Schwabl has made that their No. 1 priority. Our culture is something we all talk about, celebrate and, most importantly, feel we can contribute to. It's not work when everyone truly cares about each other and cares about the work we do for our clients and our community.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

8 Fluent U.S. employees: 96

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “The management of this company (the two founders especially) are incredible people to work for. They are always seeking insight and input from every level of the company, and offer a model of open communication, always. We are a younger company, and we all work our tails off to benefit what we are so personally vested in, and that's Fluent's success.” “I think what truly makes this a unique and interesting place to work is the attention to detail given to the employees. There is quite the diverse mix of people in here—especially when it comes to personality and attitude, and I think it allows a dynamic and powerful team of doers and performers.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Mondo 9 Mondo U.S. employees: 197

Industry: Professional Services

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “The company pushes you to set individual goals that also impact the company in a positive way. This encourages a special mix of autonomy and team work that supports a great sense of ownership over the work that we do. I love that management challenges us to be better every day.” “Our company is mid-level in size but has a startup feel with essentially no red tape, which makes it very easy to apply new ideas and creative thinking to solve problems. We also have an amazing company culture in that everyone gets along really well and WANTS to hang out with each other outside of the office. Definitely a work hard, play hard environment.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Emily Andrews 10 Etsy U.S. employees: 845

Industry: Other

Major locations in N.Y. area: Brooklyn Employees say: “Etsy has provided a welcoming environment to its employees that highly values our overall well-being and our career development. I appreciate working at a place where my time and efforts are appreciated. Etsy's focus on work-life balance makes me want to work harder and I'm excited to come to work every day.” “A lot of companies talk about 'making the world a better place' but I feel like Etsy is one of the few which actually takes into account issues like sustainability, equality, humane treatment, etc. in all of its business decisions.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Convene 11 Convene U.S. employees: 246

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “The culture at Convene is amazing! The people I work with have extremely high integrity, are genuine, and truly work together as a team. Everyone from the leadership team all the way to the individual unit levels collaborate together and create an exciting environment to be a part of. We live by our hospitality standards and it's reflected upon each day we work.” “They hire great people. I consider my team to be like family—laughing throughout the day and collaborating to make for great experiences. We endure the struggles together and celebrate the wins together. They encourage me to do better and be better, and that has made all the difference.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

12 BounceX U.S. employees: 169

Industry: Information Technology

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “The culture is amazing. People really care about each other and enjoy spending time together, from the C-level execs to the more entry-level members of the team. We've struck an excellent, rare balance between driving the company forward and having a great time while doing it. The company is exceptionally well-run.” “Everyone is smart, a hard worker and generally cares about the company and each other. You are also given a ton of responsibility which makes the work rewarding and tangible. You feel like you are getting up every morning and making a difference.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Contently 13 Contently U.S. employees: 104

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “The company treats us as if we are owners, because we are. Each of us contributes to making this company what it is. They appreciate our work and show us, not only by raises but fun outings and events.” “People are very collaborative, respectful, and team players and that creates a strong work environment where you feel empowered to not only be yourself but also challenge yourself professionally and step beyond what you thought you were capable of.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Mike Peters 14 Gibbons P.C. U.S. employees: 338

Industry: Professional Services

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City; Trenton, N.J. Employees say: “Gibbons affords the high-level work and competitive pay of larger law firms with a genuine respect for family and evenings. The people here are respectful and kind and the culture is consciously collegial. Knowing what I do about what else is "out there" in this market, I could not be happier with my job. Partners are eager to mentor, and for that I am grateful.” “My group and firm management are committed to ensuring that I deliver excellent client service at all times, but they are also very committed to making sure associates like me have a healthy work-life balance. That leaves me wanting to go to work and perform at my best each and every day.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

15 Citrin Cooperman & Co U.S. employees: 670

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Major locations in N.Y. area: White Plains; Plainview; Norwalk, Conn. Employees say: “Joel Cooperman, our firm's CEO, is a remarkable leader and manager of people. He is a motivator and operates in a transparent manner. He has gotten to know each of us as individuals and as a result we are all inspired to do our very best every day to serve our clients.” “Through the massive growth that the firm has seen in the past couple of years, the company has always stayed true to making the employees happy. They understand that employees drive success and with that they are always willing to do what they can to make the workplace somewhere everyone enjoys coming to every day.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Courtesy of Button 16 Button U.S. employees: 38

Industry: Information Technology

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “The company is far more advanced than previous small companies that I've worked for in its attention to detail, thoughtfulness, and deliberateness with how it crafts its culture. People are made to feel like they are supported and that the organization wants to help them be the best version of themselves everyday. The organization is comfortable with its maturation process—knowing that not everything is going to be perfect straight away therefore it's open and adaptive to feedback.” “Button is a collection of the brightest people that I have ever had an opportunity with whom to work. There is a competitive but collaborative atmosphere that embodies the core principles of Button. We have charted ambitious goals that require unique talents and meaningful effort, but are creating many long-lasting relationships in the process.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Doreen Pierre 17 Kargo U.S. employees: 243

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “Everyone puts their heart and soul into this company. We all have a common passion for succeeding and there is a sense of family and community within the team environment. Everyone looks out for one another and wants to see their peers succeed. This company is unparalleled in thoughtfulness and caring for both internal and external parties.” “Kargo values its employees and their contribution sincerely. Leaderships is always concerned about keeping the environment and morale healthy and are very open and approachable. In most organizations one does not often find the COO asking employees how things can be done better but here at Kargo our COO makes it a priority to ask this question repeatedly and that trickles down to other managers—it's leading by example!” Read Great Place to Work review here .

18 IMPACT U.S. employees: 32

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Major locations in N.Y. area: Wallingford, Conn. Employees say: “The culture is unique—everyone, no matter what level or position they are, has a say in how we do things, and has the freedom to question the status quo. Management listens to our frustrations and genuinely tries to find ways to solve them.” “The strong sense of culture and team camaraderie that IMPACT has built here is amazing. There are no egos here and no one acts bigger than the team itself. Everyone is also very quick to help others with any problems they may be having.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Lotame 19 Lotame U.S. employees: 243

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “Lotame really is a great place to work. Respectful, fun, smart, innovative, and it truly celebrates its employees and gives us flexibility to do what we want, when we want, in order to get things done. We are treated as adults, as individuals, and everyone is allowed to participate in whatever they want to get the job done. It's really a pleasure to work here.” “When I first started and was not reporting directly to him, my CEO told me 'There are no politics here. Please take my cell phone and call me whenever you need anything. I want this to be the best job you've ever had at the best company you've ever worked for.' And so far it has been!” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Digital Remedy 20 Digital Remedy U.S. employees: 118

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “This is the first company that I have worked with who truly understands work-life balance. Whether it's an issue with family, transportation, weather, etc., they want to make sure that you and your loved ones are safe. My newborn son was sick and management allowed me to work from home to take care of him.” “The benefits and perks are great, but the people and the positive attitude that everyone has everyday is what really makes this place great. People here are enthusiastic about the work that they do, and want to move the whole company forward, rather than just themselves.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Keeping Current Matters 21 Keeping Current Matters U.S. employees: 17

Industry: Education & Training

Major locations in N.Y. area: Ronkonkoma Employees say: “I feel we have a really strong culture here as evidenced by our mutual commitment to our purpose and vision and our openness to hearing constructive feedback if it will make us better. One of our core values is 'Lead. Own. Exceed.' and this helps us attract great people who will fit in with our strengths-based culture.” “There are very few companies that put as much emphasis on sticking to and creating a culture around our core values and principles. The company tries to keep them at the forefront in all of the decisions it makes and all its interactions with customers and employees. Having good values and making a strong effort to be congruent with them is impressive and leads to an amazing atmosphere and culture.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Terakeet 22 Terakeet U.S. employees: 152

Industry: Information Technology

Major locations in N.Y. area: Syracuse Employees say: “The sense of community is off the charts. I come to work and enjoy being here as much for the work I do as the people I'm with. I've been here just over a year and feel like I haven't 'worked' a day yet.” “You're not going to find another company in the Syracuse area who cares as much about their employees and success of everyone and the business as Terakeet. Everyone is competitive, driven, but incredibly sweet, kind, and always willing to lend a hand for support.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Ceros 23 Ceros U.S. employees: 65

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “We have a great tight-knit group of people that really care about each other and the work that we all produce. I've never met so many passionate people that are willing to go the extra 20 miles on a project or help out when you're in need of some support. Plus we have dogs and a pub, who couldn't love a place like that?” “This is the first company I've worked in where brainstorms on ways to improve are encouraged and acted upon. It's not just talk; everyone here strives to make every process better for everyone else involved.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

24 Kessler Foundation U.S. employees: 120

Industry: Other

Major locations in N.Y. area: East Hanover, N.J.; West Orange, N.J. Employees say: “We have an extremely inspiring mission, to which our employees feel strongly committed. It is incredibly rewarding and motivating to work for an organization that strives to improve the lives of people with disabilities, even if one's own work does not have a direct impact.” “This company is unique because of the level of respect and acceptance that the management gives employees. They know your name and are interested in your personal goals. And they help you to attain those goals. They are also down to earth. I'm an entry-level employee and I have had conversations with the CEO about football while he's picking up trash that other's have left in the kitchen. We have made videos doing mannequin challenges and I have seen the director of the neuroscience lab doing the 'dab.' It's an amazing place to work.” Read Great Place to Work review here .