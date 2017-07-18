New York companies have a reputation for dog-eat-dog work environments, long hours, and sharp elbows—and in a lot of cases, that's probably accurate. But there are some companies in the Empire State where employees not only like their colleagues, they enjoy coming into the office. To find the standouts, Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed more than 137,000 employees in New York state and the surrounding metropolitan area. The following 25 companies got the highest marks for trust, friendliness, and being all-around great places to work.

Cindy Ord—Getty Images for Comcast 1 Comcast U.S. employees: Confidential

Industry: Telecommunications

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “I think our people are what sets us apart from other companies. Employees have a voice in this organization and it creates a culture where people are engaged in work, regardless of tenure or function.” “For a company with as many employees as Comcast has, I find it phenomenal that we still have somewhat of a familial type of culture—where it's clear people genuinely care for one another like a family. That's often a rarity among companies this size.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Rich Schaub Photography 2 Wegmans Food Markets U.S. employees: 46,800

Industry: Retail

Major locations in N.Y. area: Rochester; Buffalo; Syracuse Employees say: “Wegmans is a true family company. You are treated like a member of the family and not like just another employee. The values are not just written for people to see. They are lived every day. We are empowered to make decisions that affect the business, our ideas and suggestions are always listened to and we actually have fun while working. Wegmans is the best company!” “The caring and compassion that Wegmans shows for all of its employees is what sets it apart and makes it a great place to work. It's one thing to have mission statements and values that talk about taking care of others and putting the employees' needs first, but it's an entirely different thing to actually live these words and put them into action—which is what Wegmans does. It's evident in the example being set by all levels of management, but especially by our CEO and president, who genuinely care about everyone's well-being. They take the time to get to know the names and the lives of their employees, and listen intently to what the employees have to say. It is the respect and kindness they show everyone and how they lead by example that is truly emblematic of what it means to care about others. Ultimately, this exceptional caring shown day in and day out, is one of the main reasons why Wegmans is such a great place to work.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of KPMG 3 KPMG U.S. employees: 30,662

Industry: Professional Services

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City; Montvale, N.J. Employees say: “KPMG is a great place to work because not only do they place a great deal of emphasis on the value of working hard, but they also place emphasis on the value of enjoying the benefits that come along with this hard work. I feel as though I always have something work-related to look forward to, whether it be a happy hour or an office-wide event. Additionally, KPMG hires some of the best people; my job is much more enjoyable because I relate to the people I work with and that is a major key.” “KPMG has built a culture that is second to none. I have had multiple opportunities to have conversations with C-Suite leaders at the firm and always felt a level of appreciation from our firms leaders. We value everyone's unique skill sets and abilities to grow at KPMG.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of PricewaterhouseCoopers 4 PricewaterhouseCoopers U.S. employees: 45,428

Industry: Professional Services

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “The environment is set up so that you can thrive, in both a professional sense and personal sense. You are given many opportunities to grow in your role and advance, and at the same time, you are given the opportunity to have a work-life balance that will allow for you to be actively involved outside of the workplace as well.” “The firm’s commitment to diversity, inclusiveness, teaming, flexibility, human capital, and quality makes this organization a great place to work.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Deloitte 5 Deloitte U.S. employees: 53,381

Industry: Professional Services

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “Deloitte is a great place to work because you are surrounded with bright and intelligent individuals from all different types of cultural and educational backgrounds. In addition to the people, managment really stresses professional growth and education which the end result is that you are in the driver seat of your professional career. The opportunities are endless to explore different career paths as long as you show that you will do what it takes to be successful and are willing to go the extra mile to get to where you want to be.” “Deloitte is an extremely diverse place to work. You will find great tax minds from all over the world under one umbrella. It is extremely challenging and enriching to work here. My colleagues are passionate, ambitious and highly skilled in their respective fields which makes Deloitte a never monotonous place.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Dave Martin 6 Atlantic Health System U.S. employees: 11,926

Industry: Health Care

Major locations in N.Y. area: Morristown, N.J. Employees say: “Management recognizes good employees and sets out to give them opportunities whenever they have the chance. They really care about providing employees with opportunities that are a good fit for them as well as for the company.” “The company has events throughout the year that show appreciation for their employees. This is something I have never experienced in my career. It seems like a silly thing at times but it's those small gestures that make me feel like my contributions matter, my efforts are recognized and that the work I do matters.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Adam Hamer Adz Photography 7 American Express U.S. employees: Confidential

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “The people here are diverse, fair, balanced, focused, and compassionate; American Express has tapped into employee engagement in a way that motivates everybody to contribute in the most meaningful ways while also maintaining a healthy work-life balance.” “It is a very dynamic environment where innovation and growth is a top priority, along with exceptional customer service. This is an amazing company to work for and always presents opportunity learn and grow professionally, while supporting personal needs.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Rob Loud 8 Novo Nordisk U.S. employees: 5,237

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

Major locations in N.Y. area: Plainsboro, N.J. Employees say: “There's no hierarchy. An operator on the production line can eat at the same lunch table as the Corporate Vice President. Everyone is encouraged to provide feedback and contribute improvement ideas at all levels of the organization.” “Novo Nordisk is not just another pharma company. From senior leadership to front line sales employees, we all care deeply for the patients who use our products every day. This company is consistently seeking innovation to solve unique business problems. As an employee of Novo Nordisk I am very proud to work here and grow professionally.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Ernst & Young 9 Ernst & Young U.S. employees: 39,230

Industry: Professional Services

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “I have never heard of a company that values its employees more than EY has. They truly promote (and follow through with) a work-life balance for their employees. With the addition of increased paid parental leave and fertility resources, EY is not afraid of walking the walk. I trust that EY will do the right things by their employees, that is something many cannot say of their company. I am unbelievably proud and grateful to work at EY.” “I love the diversity of experience, age and mind. I work with people from all over the world on a daily basis who challenge the way I think and who contribute to building a better working world.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Nielsen 10 Nielsen U.S. employees: 10,201

Industry: Professional Services

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “Having worked in other organizations, I think Nielsen strikes a unique balance between professionalism (the team is best in class in the industry) with respect for individualism (the company truly embraces diversity of thought, including through diversity of population). For example, most companies have an informal dress code...at Nielsen you will find the CEO in jeans and a client service rep in more traditional jacket and pants—it really doesn't matter, and people are respected for the work they do.” “Nielsen has a way of generating enthusiasm within the organization—and encourages all employees to be 'disruptors' within our industry. Being giving the freedom of autonomy really helps to harbor a creative and inspiring team, making this such a great place to work.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Accenture 11 Accenture U.S. employees: 45,428

Industry: Professional Services

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “We work in a very engaged, collaborative environment and we approach challenges and opportunities with a 'group mentality' which ensures that you are never entirely alone.” “You can be on a conference call with lots of attendees in roles ranging from entry level to senior executive and based on the communication exchanged during the call, you normally can't identify who is at what level. People treated one another with respect at all times.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of FactSet Research Systems 12 FactSet Research Systems U.S. employees: 2,405

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Major locations in N.Y. area: Norwalk, Conn.; New York City Employees say: “I am constantly amazed by the people at FactSet. Everyone is extremely smart and competitive, but with an element of humanity and humility. Most people are working collectively for the greater good of the team.” “The people we hire are fantastic! The culture permeates the globe and it is very easy to assimilate with new offices and regions. Everyone is like-minded yet with different skill sets and interests so we are all able to get along while we also learn from each other.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Christopher M. Lynch 13 Horizon Media U.S. employees: 1,196

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “Horizon gives every employee the opportunity to invent better ways of doing something. They literally have an Invention Department whose purpose is to empower employees, even help finance their ideas if need be. The result is a company where many employees have intellectual, emotional, and professional equity in a 1,000+ person agency!” “Horizon truly encompasses their mantra of 'business is personal.' They really have a way of making every employee feel like they are someone here. After working with some of my peers for (almost) 11 years, they have become close friends and even family.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Foot Locker 14 Foot Locker U.S. employees: 33,961

Industry: Retail

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “This store is unique because it feels like a family. Everyone that works here cares for one another and looks out for each other. We are really big on being a team here.” “From management down to part-time associates, everyone is determined to not only create a great customer experience, but also an incredible atmosphere for their peers. I have never seen anything like it anywhere else.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of CA Technologies 15 CA Technologies U.S. employees: 5,531

Industry: Information Technology

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City; Islandia Employees say: “People here stay here a long time! I think it's because we always try to have a little fun. I also think that it's because of how respectful of the individual everyone is here. In the time that I have been here, most of my managers have been great mentors and have helped me to find my way to the next step whether that be up or lateral. I try to repay that whenever I can and generally I think this is the cycle you see here.” “This is an exceptional company with great pay and benefits, a real focus on work-life balance, and a welcoming culture that makes you feel like a vital part of something very special.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Medidata Solutions 16 Medidata Solutions U.S. employees: 1,158

Industry: Information Technology

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City; Iselin, N.J. Employees say: “This is THE MOST AMAZING job I have ever had in my life! I love the company, our goals, the management, the team atmosphere, the drive, making a difference in the industry, love the progressive nature of our company. Love the camaraderie of the company. Love that supervisors are excellent, and are actually people I am proud to say I know. I cannot speak highly enough of how AWESOME Medidata is. I plan to retire from here someday, I ain't goin' nowhere!!! Did I say I LOVE my job?” “Very progressive view by management, the entrepreneurial environment that rewards risk taking that produces results, extremely supportive management team that recognizes your success, and great colleagues who share the vision for the company make this a great place to work.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

17 Dun & Bradstreet U.S. employees: 3,093

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Major locations in N.Y. area: Short Hill, N.J. Employees say: “Dun & Bradstreet has a strong focus on developing the 'whole person' and in recognizing that work is just one part of an employee's life. Work-life balance and sustainable high performance are emphasized. This includes encouraging recovery, nutrition and physical exercise. The corporate culture is also a strong focus with an emphasis on being modern and forward thinking. Management encourages broad thinking and problem-solving.” “Dun & Bradstreet employs a perfect mix of old-school practices with the most up-to-date management styles. At Dun & Bradstreet an employee can enjoy both a very driven work environment while at the same time feeling comfortable at work. All in all, the overall culture and atmosphere makes our company the melting pot of talent and the place to cultivate a professional career.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Blackstone 18 Blackstone U.S. employees: 1,644

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “A lot of responsibility is given here—you are expected to have a view and to speak up. Not a lot of red tape—if you have great ideas and can make them happen, there won't be a ton of things in your way. People here are truly collaborative and in it together.” “For such a large global company, the firm still manages to operate in an entrepreneurial fashion and the workplace seems small. The organization is flat and people are recognized for their work and contributions.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

19 ADP U.S. employees: 31,550

Major locations in N.Y. area: Roseland, N.J. Employees say: “This company goes out of its way to take the stress out of your life in order to allow you to focus on your job and your family. Salary plus bonuses for a job well done, the ability to work from home if your child is sick or something comes up in your personal life, consistent celebrations throughout the year, and free snack bar during year end so you don't have to worry about food and can save some money over the holidays. The company wants you to be able to focus on your job to do it well, and does everything it can to accommodate all other aspects of your life in order to make it easier on you to do that. I find it so easy to come to work and I actually want to go above and beyond for this company because I feel they go above and beyond for me.” “This is a very inclusive company. I have never experienced something similar anywhere I have worked. This company fights for your right to be treated fairly and equally no matter who you are. They also treat you as an adult and a living being. I love working at ADP.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of Goldman Sachs 20 The Goldman Sachs Group U.S. employees: 15,220

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City Employees say: “Goldman strives for excellence in everything we do, employs high quality people across the board, maintains a high ethical standard and culture of teamwork and appreciates when employees invest to make the communities we work in better.” “Everyone here is high achieving, smart and dedicated. All are very focused on serving our clients in the best way possible. I have been very fortunate with always working with people not willing to settle for mediocre work product that are able to work as part of a team for a common goal. You spend so many of your waking hours at work, it is refreshing to be with people that all share a common goal.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of OppenheimerFunds 21 OppenheimerFunds U.S. employees: 2,015

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City; Rochester Employees say: “People genuinely care about each other! The company encourages empowerment and continuously provides opportunities to learn, teach and lead others.” “For a wall street firm, it is unusually warm and collaborative. There are no sharp elbows here and I truly enjoy coming in every day.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Anthony Collins Photography 22 Synchrony Financial U.S. employees: 9,260

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

Major locations in N.Y. area: Stamford, Conn. Employees say: “People communicate honestly and openly and work well collaboratively. People respect good ideas and appreciate challenge. There is always something new to learn.” “There is greater sense of purpose, understanding of each's others' diversity and what we all bring to the table that makes this company a unique place to work and develop. From our CEO through our management ranks, there is a stronger appreciation for respecting our clients and customers, and respecting the lessons learned from the crisis and post-crisis that signify soundly that our company gets it and strives to do the right thing more so than other companies.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of WestMed 23 WESTMED Medical Group U.S. employees: 1,186

Industry: Health Care

Major locations in N.Y. area: Purchase; White Plains; Yonkers; Rye; New Rochelle; Scarsdale; Stamford, Conn.; Greenwich, Conn. Employees say: “WestMed offers and encourages all of its employees the opportunity to contribute their ideas to help build a better healthcare team. It allows for growth throughout the organization. I have never felt so needed and appreciated in a work or organization as I do working here at WestMed.” “The executive team knows employees by name. They connect with the staff at every level, which makes employees feel as though they are a part of something great.” Read Great Place to Work review here .

Courtesy of SRC 24 SRC U.S. employees: 1,037

Major locations in N.Y. area: North Syracuse; Rome Employees say: “SRC as a whole demonstrates that people are the most important resource and strives to make this a 'people first' organization.” “SRC provides an excellent atmosphere for innovation and improvement. This allows me to use my skill set to think of new and better ways of accomplishing current work and think about possibilities for future work.” Read Great Place to Work review here .