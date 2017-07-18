Tech
Search
AmazonWhere Dell’s Key Investor Wants To Invest Next
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
BankingBank of America, Goldman Keep Wall Street on a Roll
Night view of logo of the Bank of America Tower. It is an
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Data SheetData Sheet—Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Fortune 500

Here’s What You May See From the Amazon-VMware Alliance

Barb Darrow
9:22 AM ET

There may soon be more news on Amazon and VMware's nine-month-old partnership. Last October, Amazon and VMware— which had been rivals in public cloud computing—inked a surprise alliance.

Together, they said they would ensure that key VMware data center technology would run on Amazon Web Services data centers. The fruit of that deal, a product called VMware Cloud on AWS, was promised for delivery in the middle of 2017.

This still has not happened, although a VMware spokesman said the product remains on track for mid year. When Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, speaking at Fortune Brainstorm Tech on Monday, hinted at more news on this front next month at an annual VMware even, some industry followers assumed he meant that VMware (vmw), partly owned by Dell Technologies, would announce the product's actual launch at that time. And that may well be the case.

But there may be another shoe dropping. On Monday, tech news site The Information reported that the two companies may announce an extension to the Amazon-VMware partnership. AWS did not comment for that report. VMware vice president Mark Lohmeyer noted generally that there will be more opportunities for the two companies to work together. The VMware spokesman had no comment on that story. Fortune also contacted Amazon for comment and will update this story as needed.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

VMware Cloud for AWS was seen by many as a way for Amazon to move corporate data and applications out of customers' internal data centers into AWS. However, the Information, citing several unnamed former VMware employees, said phase two of the alliance would be more about helping companies keep some workloads running internally while also tapping into Amazon (amzn) resources as needed.

The goal of this expanded partnership would theoretically make it easier for customers to maintain their own private clouds, which they control, for some applications, but to be able to combine private and public cloud resources for fast disaster recovery.

A few years ago, VMware launched a product called vCloud Air to compete directly with AWS, but ended up selling it to OVH a large European computer hosting provider in April.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE