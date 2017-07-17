Tech
Search
Fortune 500Michael Dell Says Public Cloud Hardware Is Important But It’s Not Everything
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
AmazonAmazon’s Meal Kit Move Will Be More Than a Blue Apron Competitor
Amazon Go Grocery Store Eliminates Checkout And Lines
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
brainstorm techCruise CEO: Joining GM Hasn’t Been Smooth Sailing
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
Amazon Whole Foods Deal

Retail Workers Union Has Strong Feelings About the Amazon Whole Foods Deal

Reuters
5:00 PM ET

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents retail workers, sent a letter to antitrust enforcers on Monday warning about the dangers of Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods both to workers and consumers.

The union, which does not represent Whole Foods employees but 800,00 clerks and other workers at other grocery chains, asked the Federal Trade Commission to carefully scrutinize the $13.7 billion deal but did not ask for it to be stopped.

"Amazon arguably poses a greater threat to our retail economy than any other online or traditional brick and mortar grocer," UFCW International President Marc Perrone wrote in a letter to the FTC.

The deal's announcement last month sent grocery store share prices reeling because of the possibility that Amazon would move into food sales in a big way. Beset by online competition, retail bankruptcies this year have included big names like Radio Shack.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Perrone argued that the proposed transaction would hurt consumers by giving Amazon such power over suppliers that prices could go up while the quality and variety of products could be reduced.

Perrone also argued that automation would lead to reduced employment. "Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods is not about improving customer service, products or choice. It is about destroying Whole Foods jobs through Amazon-style automation," he wrote.

Amazon (amzn) has said previously that it has no plans to automate the jobs of Whole Foods (wfm) cashiers and plans no job cuts.

Amazon and the FTC declined comment for this story.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE