Autos
Search
Fortune 500Michael Dell Says Public Cloud Is Important But It’s Not Everything
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
AmazonAmazon’s Meal Kit Move Will Be More Than a Blue Apron Competitor
Amazon Go Grocery Store Eliminates Checkout And Lines
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
brainstorm techCruise CEO: Joining GM Hasn’t Been Smooth Sailing
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk News Conference
Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla. Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Tesla

Tesla Finally Adds More Independent Directors to Its Board

Daniel Bentley
5:10 PM ET

Following months of pressure from investors, Tesla has added two new independent directors to its board. James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox, and Linda Johnson Rice, chairman and CEO of Johnson Publishing, will join the nine-member board as directors with no prior relationship to Tesla or its CEO Elon Musk.

CtW Investment Group, which works with union pension funds, called on Tesla to add at least two independent directors—and pushed for additional steps, including a declassification of the board that would allow stockholders to elect its members annually and a ban on permitting two family members to serve on the board concurrently (Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk's brother, is a member of the board). The suggestions provoked a testy response from the board's chairman:

Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert, has held multiple roles within his father's empire—including head of European satellite broadcaster Sky—before taking the reins at Fox in 2015.

Johnson Rice will be the second woman on Tesla's board after Robyn Denholm, COO of Australian telecom Telstra, who is also the board's first African-American member.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE