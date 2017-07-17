Michael Dell Says Public Cloud Hardware Is Important But It’s Not Everything

Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell says he's happy for his company to be a provider of technology gear to public cloud providers like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, but maintains his company's bet to fuel computer and storage hardware running on premises is continuing to pay off. His remarks came at Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colorado, Monday.

As exemplified by AWS ( amzn ) and Microsoft ( msft ) Azure, public cloud is a model in which companies move data and software to data centers run by a single provider, instead of building more of their own facilities. Public cloud is seen as the way new information technologies is being deployed.

In Dell's view, however, this is not a one-way trip.

"There's a boomerang of companies moving to public cloud," Dell said. "We're not against it, but it's not the right place to put all workloads."

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

For 90% of a given company's predictable computing tasks, running them in-house or in a co-location center, costs less than public cloud, Dell said. A co-location center is a data center used by many businesses, each of which controls their own hardware and software.

"AWS gets expensive when you scale it up," Dell said. (That's a contention that Amazon would likely contest.)

Public clouds typically rent out their resources by the hour and by the amount of storage used, so they suit spiky work loads. But owning your own resources may be better for steady jobs, he noted. "If I come to Aspen for one or two nights, I stay at the St. Regis. But if I come a lot maybe I buy a house," he said.

Related: Michael Dell Makes His Case for Dell Technologies`

Dell appeared onstage with Egon Durban, managing director of private equity firm Silver Lake, whom five years ago he met at Brainstorm Tech. In 2013, Silver Lake took Dell private.

The argument rationale for that deal was that a privately held company is less susceptible to short-term shareholder pressures than a private company.

On Monday, back in Aspen at the same conference, both execs said big bet has turned out well for them. It's hard for investors and executives in public companies to take risky and gutsy decisions, Durban said.

One such risk would be the $67 billion buyout of EMC, which, according to Mr. Dell was "probably the most complex technology M&A integration in history."

Mr. Dell masterminded the acquisition of EMC and its constituent companies EMC, VMware ( vmw ) , Pivotal, and RSA in a $67 billion acquisition that was completed last September.