Recalls

7 Million Pounds of Hot Dogs Recalled Over Bone Fragments

Aric Jenkins
3:05 PM ET

More than seven million pounds of Sabrett hot dogs and sausages are being recalled after bone fragments and pieces of cartilage were discovered in some of the products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

At least one person reported a minor oral injury as a result of the product's consumption, the FSIS said.

The Sabrett brand name is owned by Marathon Enterprises, a regional meats and delicatessen supplier based in New York City. Altogether, nearly 7.2 million pounds of pork and beef hot dogs, sausages and salami will be stripped from store shelves.

"As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, Sabrett takes its responsibility to provide safe foods very seriously with a robust internal food safety program," Sabrett said in statement on its website. "The recall was initiated after customers reported small pieces of bone and cartilage being found in these products. At that time, staff immediately investigated and identified an issue that could have allowed this to occur, and an equipment installation issue was quickly addressed."

The recall applies to the Sabrett products with a sell-by date ranging from June 19 to October 6, the company said.

A full list of the affected products can be found on the FSIS website.

Customers who already purchased the items are encouraged to throw them away, and contact Sabrett to receive a full refund. The company said that questions related to the products can be answered at 1-800-722-7388, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Refunds can also be applied for online.

Sabrett sells its products in 21 states across the U.S., including Washington, D.C., many of which are located along the east coast.

The brand's hot dogs are particularly popular in its home state of New York, where vendors sell them under yellow umbrellas on the streets of Manhattan, as well as popular venues like Madison Square Garden.

