Reebok’s Simple Chart Mocks Donald Trump’s Comment About Brigitte Macron’s ‘Shape’

Another voice has offered its thoughts on President Donald Trump's comment on French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife. Reebok tweeted out a chart that may help Trump or others determine when to make similar comments in the future.

The chart is labeled "When it is appropriate to say, 'You're in such good shape...beautiful.'"

It offers six situations, ranging from speaking to a woman in the gym or in line for coffee to serving as a world leader and greeting the spouse of a head of state. The only situation the chart labels the comment as appropriate for is, "Did you just find a forgotten action figure from your youth, unscathed after decades, in your parents' basement."

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, 'You're in such good shape...beautiful,'... THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut - Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

While in France to honor Bastille Day and the 100 years since World War I, Trump made comments about the "shape" of Macron's wife Brigitte Macron, who was also a former teacher of literature at Paris's prestigious lycée Saint-Louis de Gonzague.

"You know, you're in such good shape," Trump said to Brigitte Macron, before saying the same to Emmanuel Macron. "Beautiful.”