The Broadsheet: July 14th

Perhaps the biggest newsmaker, though, is Samantha Bee, who earned seven nominations for Full Frontal and her Not the White House Correspondents Dinner special—including one for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, the first time a female host has gotten a nod in the category. As Bee told the New York Times : "I feel like the landscape has grown so much. There’s room for so many voices in this new world we’re living in. I do celebrate that. I think it’s a very good thing."

• Bee good . The 2017 Emmy nominations are out. A few that caught my eye: The Handmaid’s Tal e scored 13 noms , Big Little Lies is in the running for Best Limited Series, and 13-year-old Stranger Things breakout star Millie Bobby Brown is up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama. Then there's the annual (unofficial) list of the actors who got "snubbed," which includes Lena Dunham, Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, and Mandy Moore.

• The shape of things. President Trump just can't seem to stop commenting on women's appearances. In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, Trump told the French first lady, "You're in such good shape," then turned to Macron to add, "She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful, isn't she beautiful?" Clearly, the uproar over his previous remarks about the looks of Mika Brzezinski, Carly Fiorina, and Irish journalist Caitriona Perry—among others—have not caused the president to rethink the way he addresses women. Fortune

• Venus goes for six. Venus Williams is headed to the Wimbledon final, where the 37-year-old will attempt to become the oldest woman to win a Grand Slam tournament. This is her ninth Wimbledon final; she's won five—so far. Washington Post

• Not walking the talk. This must-read investigation by the Washington Post contrasts President Trump's "buy American" stance and Ivanka Trump's talk of improving the lives of working women with the reality of the first daughter's business. The story digs into the extent to which her company "relies exclusively on foreign factories in countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia and China, where low-wage laborers have limited ability to advocate for themselves" and finds that it "lags behind many in the apparel industry when it comes to monitoring the treatment of the largely female workforce employed in factories around the world." Washington Post

• A House makeover. Another update on a story we've been covering all week: House Speaker Paul Ryan hinted he plans to relax the House dress code, which currently prohibits sleeveless garments. “Decorum is important, especially for this institution, and a dress code in the chamber and the lobby makes sense,” Ryan said. “We also don’t need to bar otherwise accepted contemporary business attire, so look for a change on that soon.” Time

• Guessing game. Recode's Kara Swisher dismisses the "breathless" speculation around some of the biggest names that have been floated as possible post-Kalanick Uber CEOs (Sheryl Sandberg, Susan Wojcicki, Marissa Mayer)—then does some speculation of her own. Writing that "Uber is also scouring the scene for women execs, especially those who understand complex transportation or distribution systems," Swisher raises a few interesting possibilities: Enterprise chief Pam Nicholson, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson, and CVS Pharmacy president Helena Foulkes—all three of whom appear on our Most Powerful Women list. Recode