Sprint Hits Up Warren Buffett for Possible Investment

Sprint's chairman, Masayoshi Son, has engaged in talks with Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett and media mogul John Malone to discuss a potential investment in the U.S. wireless company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Son met Buffett and Malone, the chairman of Liberty Interactive , separately this week at an annual gathering of CEOs in Sun Valley, Idaho, the Journal reported , citing people familiar with the situation.

Sprint's shares ( s ) were up 2% at $8.37 in afternoon trading, while shares of Liberty Interactive were up 1.6% at $23.38.

Sprint, Berkshire Hathaway and Liberty Interactive did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.