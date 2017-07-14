Tech
Photograph by Getty Images
Sprint Hits Up Warren Buffett for Possible Investment

Reuters
2:40 PM ET

Sprint's chairman, Masayoshi Son, has engaged in talks with Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett and media mogul John Malone to discuss a potential investment in the U.S. wireless company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Son met Buffett and Malone, the chairman of Liberty Interactive, separately this week at an annual gathering of CEOs in Sun Valley, Idaho, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Sprint's shares (s) were up 2% at $8.37 in afternoon trading, while shares of Liberty Interactive were up 1.6% at $23.38.

Sprint, Berkshire Hathaway and Liberty Interactive did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

