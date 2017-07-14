Tech
Search
AirlineHow Hot Is Too Hot on an Airplane?
Airbus 350 Singapore Airlines next generation airplane makes first flight to Moscow
EntrepreneurshipA Company Helping Farmers Earn a Living Wage Just Landed $400,000
Halle Berry And Josh Gad Announce Winners Of The Chivas Venture $1m Global Startup Competition
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
trump russia investigationTrump Data Chief Will Appear Before House Panel in Russia Probe
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At His Trump Tower Residence In New York
SoundCloud

Amid Struggles, SoundCloud CEO Says Music Service Is Here to Stay

Lisa Fu
6:32 PM ET

Alexander Ljung, CEO of music streaming service SoundCloud, countered rumors that his struggling company is on life-support, saying that it will survive and that the music it features will continue to be available to its users.

“The music you love on SoundCloud isn't going away, the music you shared or uploaded isn’t going away, because SoundCloud is not going away,” he said in a blog post on Friday.

The rumors of SoundCloud's demise follow months of dismal financial results followed by cutbacks. Last week, SoundCloud laid off 40% of its staff, according to the New York Times, raising speculation that the company is running out of cash.

In January, Ljung warned the company may run out of cash if its subscription service did not take off.

"The risks and uncertainties may cause the company to run out of cash earlier than that date, and would require the Group to raise additional funds which are not currently planned," Ljung said. " These matters give rise to a material uncertainty about the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern."

The Berlin-based music service features of work of popular musicians like Kygo, Major Lazer, and Chance the Rapper. But it faces stiff competition from rivals like Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora in a business that is almost universally a money loser.

Amid the upheaval, Chance the Rapper tweeted a series of vague messages on Friday in which he said that he had spoken with Ljung and repeated that SoundCloud would survive. When Fortune contacted SoundCloud, a spokesperson downplayed the idea of Chance the Rapper deepening his relationship with the company beyond making his music available.

" As an active member of the SoundCloud community, Chance connected with co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Ljung, to inquire about the rumors and speculation circulating," the spokesperson said. "Chance's takeaway is reflected in his tweet."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE