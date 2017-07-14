Travel
The epic, fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed lands under development at Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif. and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla. remains on display in Walt Disney Parks and Resorts’ 'A Galaxy of Stories' pavilion throughout D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. Joshua Sudock — Disneyland Resort
Joshua Sudock — Disneyland Resort
1 of 12
Star Wars

Disney Just Revealed Its Plans for ‘Star Wars Land.’ Take a Look Inside

Chris Morris
10:59 AM ET

Disney has finally taken the wraps off of its Star Wars-themed lands (currently under development at both of its flagship U.S. parks) and they're bound to make fans happier than a Wookie with a bowcaster.

The company unveiled both a scale model of the 14-acre theme park at its D23 Expo fan convention and a number of images on its blog. So far, Disney is referring to the new attraction as a "Star Wars-Themed Land," but fans have shortened that to "Star Wars Land" following the park's previous areas such as "Tomorrowland" and "Adventureland."

“To say we are excited for the Star Wars-themed lands to open in 2019 is an understatement,” said Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. “All along, we have said this will be game-changing, and through the model we can begin to see how truly epic these immersive new worlds will be.”

The new park will be anchored by two key attractions. In one, fans will get the opportunity to pilot the Millennium Falcon on a secret mission. Separately, they'll be thrust into the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

The Star Wars themed areas are scheduled to open in 2019 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Beyond Stormtroopers and Darth Vader, it will also be populated with other creatures and droids from the films.

Click through the images above to get a sense of what it will be like to visit that galaxy far, far away.

