Amazon’s Alexa Has These Hidden ‘Game of Thrones’ Features

Amazon's virtual personal assistant Alexa is celebrating the return of Game of Thrones Season 7 a bit early.

New York Magazine's Select All site has discovered hidden features inside Alexa that let users ask Game of Thrones related queries and get answers just days before the popular HBO series premiers its latest season on Sunday. When users activate Alexa by calling out its name and then say, "Hold the door," for instance, Alexa will respond by saying "Hodor, Hodor," a reference to one of the characters in the series.

Select All published a full list of the queries that users can put to Alexa. They include questions like, "Is Jon Snow dead?," referring to another character in the series. Another querry, "Is winter coming?," references the season—and danger—in the fictitious world in which the series is set. Users can also ask what the words, or slogans, are for each of the show's houses, including Stark and Targaryen. Alexa can also respond to lines from the show, including "all men must die" and simply, "Valar Morghulis," a reference to the final episode of Season 2.

If you're not a fan of the Game of Thrones series, this means little, of course. But the diehard fans looking for anything and everything Game of Thrones -related ahead of the season premiere might appreciate the hidden features. It's unknown whether Amazon will add more show-related skills in the future.

People interested in trying out the new Game of Thrones skills must have the smart home devices Amazon Echo, Echo Show, or Echo Dot, which allow users to create calendar events and control smart home devices like thermostats in addition to access Alexa. The feature should also work in Amazon's Alexa smartphone app. Users can simply activate Alexa followed by a query or command to provide the results.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.