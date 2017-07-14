Travel
Search
Fortune 500AT&T Has Tentative Deal with Workers Who Went on Strike
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) joins AT&T wireless workers on strike
WalmartWhy Goldman Thinks Walmart Can Hold Its Own Against Amazon
Wal-Mart Prepares For Black Friday Shopping Rush
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Amazon’s Alexa Has These Hidden ‘Game of Thrones’ Features
Game of Thrones (HBO) TV Series Season 5, 2015Episode: The Dance of Dragons Airdate: June 7, 2015Shown: Emilia Clarke
Airbnb
 Thomas Trutschel Photothek via Getty Images
Airbnb

Airbnb Host Fined $5,000 for Refusing Asian-American Guest

Kate Samuelson
12:34 PM ET

A former Airbnb host who canceled a guest's reservation by texting her saying, "One word says it all. Asian," has been fined $5,000 in damages and ordered to complete volunteer work.

Airbnb guest Dyne Suh, a student at the University of California, was driving to Tami Barker's mountainous residence in February when she received a messaging saying her stay had been canceled.

In a message sent via the Airbnb mobile app, Barker told Suh that she "wouldn't rent it to u if u were the last person on earth," adding: "One word says it all. Asian," according to a report by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). Suh said she would report Barker for being racist and shared screenshots of their conversation on Facebook.

In an interview with KTLA in April, Suh said she "just froze" when she read the messages. She told the news organization that when she told Barker she would report her to Airbnb officials, the host replied: "It's why we have Trump."

Following the incident, Airbnb and the DFEH carried out an investigation, which led to Barker's Airbnb account being terminated. The DFEH ordered Barker to personally apologize to Suh and agree to complete volunteer service with a civil rights organization and participate in a public education event, as well as pay $5,000 in damages.

"We commend Ms. Suh, who was motivated to file a complaint by a desire to encourage other victims of discrimination to step forward and stand against injustice," said DFEH Director Kevin Kish in a statement. "We are also heartened by the host’s willingness to embrace corrective measures that are forward-looking and restorative."

In a statement published on Facebook, Suh said she hoped the incident would encourage more victims of discrimination "to come forward with their own stories, empowered now with the knowledge that government entities such as the Department of Fair Employment and Housing and other civil rights organizations will take our cases seriously."

The statement added: "If we want racism and discrimination to end, we cannot keep suffering in silence, and we cannot stand idly by when it is happening to other people of color and other oppressed minority groups. We are in this together."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE