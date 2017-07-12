Understanding the 1967 Newark Riots

On Point

The Ohio police officer who shot and killed a black Walmart shopper will not be charged

Beavercreek Police Officer Sean Williams had already been cleared of criminal charges in the August 2014 shooting death of John Crawford III. Crawford had selected a pellet gun for purchase and was chatting on his cell phone when Williams, responding to a 911 call from within the store, shot and killed him. Now, Williams has been cleared of possible federal charges. “This investigation revealed that the evidence is insufficient to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Officer Williams violated federal civil rights laws,” said the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District Ohio in a statement.

Huffington Post

What Pinterest is learning on its quest for greater diversity

Candice Morgan, the head of inclusion and diversity at Pinterest, has published a must-read assessment of the company's most recent diversity efforts. While the company hit most (if not all) of its short-term goals, there were plenty of important takeaways for anyone who wants to create a more inclusive culture over time. Morgan offers a list of strategies, which include getting used to being uncomfortable, and course-correcting as you go. Her third point is of particular importance: contrary to myth, diversity doesn’t slow down the hiring process, it makes it more efficient. “Hiring from a diverse candidate pool has made us more thoughtful and deliberate about where we look for candidates, allowing us to look beyond the people that come to us via networks,” she writes.

HBR

If only there were brown people who could sing and dance…

Recently Disney announced it was having trouble casting a live-action remake of Aladdin , telling the Hollywood Reporter that “finding a male lead in his 20s who can act and sing has proven difficult — especially since the studio wants someone of Middle Eastern or Indian descent.” According to the company, director Guy Richie and the studio launched a global casting call in March, and some 2,000 actors have read for the two leads. And yet -- Disney's inability to find the next Aladdin doesn't sit right with many folks. “If only there were a subcontinent, maybe with say, over a billion people, that also had a booming international film industry—one that was known for musicals!” says Anne Branigan. I know, right? Here’s hoping Guy Richie gets the Bollywood ending he so richly deserves.

Fusion

What on earth is up with astronomers?

According to a new study published this week, women of color face more harassment than any other sub-group of astronomers. An online survey of 474 planetary scientists showed that 28% of the women of color who responded reported feeling unsafe in their workplace due to their race, and 40% reported feeling unsafe because of their gender. Women also reported skipping important opportunities, like field work, meetings or seminars, because they felt unsafe. This isn’t some ancient tale of woe, says anthropologist Kathryn Clancy who lead the study."These are all current issues that women of color are facing right now. They’re feeling unsafe today . They’re skipping professional events today ."

Buzzfeed