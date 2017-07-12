Tech
Search
FDICTrump’s Pick to Head FDIC Withdraws From Consideration
Exploring Our Nation's Capital: Washington D.C.
Brainstorm HealthThe McConnell Healthcare Follies…Continued
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SnapchatHere’s How Many Billions Evan Spiegel Has Lost Since Snap’s IPO
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As All Eyes on Snap After 2017's First Tech IPO Prices Above Range
day of action

Mark Zuckerberg Calls for Keeping Net Neutrality—the Real Version

Jeff John Roberts
1:05 PM ET

As tech companies mount a "Day of Action" to protest the FCC's plan to eliminate net neutrality, their campaign notched an important new ally: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In a post on (where else) Facebook, Zuckerberg on Wednesday afternoon called on the FCC to preserve the agency's current rules, which forbid Internet providers from creating so-called "fast lanes" for preferred websites or delivering traffic from sites at higher speeds than others.

The words Zuckerberg uses are significant since they clearly call on the agency to preserve the current legal regime, known as Title II, which treats Internet providers as common carriers like phone companies. The telecom industry, which is urging the FCC to repeal the current rules, has claimed net neutrality is possible without Title II but most policy experts dispute this claim.

Here are key paragraphs from Zuckerberg's post (my emphasis):

Net neutrality is the idea that the internet should be free and open for everyone. If a service provider can block you from seeing certain content or can make you pay extra for it, that hurts all of us and we should have rules against it.

Right now, the FCC has rules in place to make sure the internet continues to be an open platform for everyone. At Facebook, we strongly support those rules.

Zuckerberg's declaration is also significant because Facebook in the past has been cagey about its support for net neutrality, and has angered open Internet advocates with its plans for a "Free Basics" program that would provide a limited number Internet services (especially Facebook) to people in developing countries.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Meanwhile, Facebook's powerful chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, published a similar message on her own page, echoing Zuckerberg's words, and directing readers to a site that instructs people how to contact the FCC.

The Facebook executives messages comes as a wide range of companies—from Netflix to Airbnb to Amazon—have posted messages on their home pages, offering support for the current FCC rules.

Despite the broad show of support, the net neutrality campaign faces an uphill battle as FCC Chair, Ajit Pai, is an implacable foe of Title II, and has the votes on the Commission to force through a proposal to reverse it. A final showdown over the FCC plan is likely to take pace this summer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE