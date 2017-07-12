International
Search
FBI DirectorSenators: Ask The FBI Nominee for His Diversity Plan
Senator Grassley Meets With FBI Director Nominee Christopher Wray 
DataHere’s Why Nevada’s Marijuana Supply Can’t Keep up with Sales
COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Data SheetData Sheet—Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A satellite view of Larsen B Ice Shelf
A Feb. 2000 photo ahead of the collapse of the Larsen B Ice Shelf, Antarctica, which took place in 2002. USGS/NASA Landsat data/Orbital Horizon/Gallo Images/Getty Images
iceberg

Giant Iceberg Could Impact One of the World’s Busiest Shipping Lanes

Chris Morris
9:30 AM ET

While scientists examine the environmental impacts of the massive iceberg that has broken off of Antarctica’s Larsen C ice shelf, the shipping world is keeping its eye on the potential financial impact.

Should the 1 trillion ton iceberg, which is larger than Delaware and more than twice the size of Rhode Island, begin to migrate, it could be a substantial disruption to transportation. The Drake Passage, a gap between Cape Horn at the bottom of South America and Antarctica’s South Shetland Islands, is one of the world's busiest international shipping lanes.

Subscribe to The Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

And scientists say they're not sure what the iceberg will do, now that it has calved (science-speak for separation).

"The iceberg is one of the largest recorded and its future progress is difficult to predict," said Professor Adrian Luckman of Swansea University, lead investigator of the MIDAS project. "It may remain in one piece but is more likely to break into fragments. Some of the ice may remain in the area for decades, while parts of the iceberg may drift north into warmer waters."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE