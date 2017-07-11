Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
amazon prime dayThese Are the Best Deals for Golfers on Amazon Prime Day
tequilaPatron Takes A Shot On New Tequila For First Time in 25 Years
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
West ElmWest Elm Just Launched a New Luggage Collection
ty; mecham; silos; silo; hl17; holiday; pr; 2017 west elm x away collaboration courtesy west elm
Coffee cups on the table in a Starbucks shop. Last Thursday
(Photo by Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images) Zhang Peng LightRocket via Getty Images
Health

Coffee Drinkers Live Longer According to the Best Science We’ve Read This Week

Laura Entis
3:06 PM ET

Do you drink multiple cups of coffee a day?

If you do, two new, large studies suggest that you are more likely to live longer than those who don’t. Together, the studies—both published in the Annals of Internal Medicine—tracked more than 700,000 participants for an average of around 16 years. Results were consistent: coffee consumption was associated with a decreased risk of early death, particularly from heart and gut disease.

The first study, which comprised of around 186,000 Americans, found that participants who consumed two or more cups a day were 18% less likely to die by the study’s close (this was after the authors controlled for diet, exercise, smoking, among other factors). In the second study, which examined coffee consumption among more than 520,000 Europeans from 10 countries, found a similar effect: coffee drinkers were less likely to die than non-coffee drinkers.

Before you run to Starbucks, it’s important to note that correlation doesn’t imply causation. Yes, coffee drinkers were associated with lower degrees of premature death than non-coffee drinkers. But coffee wasn't necessarily the differentiating factor that reduced the risk of premature death. The study didn’t control for everything—according to the BBC, it did not consider socio-economic status or social habits, for example. Speaking with CNN, Marc Gunter, one of the European study’s authors, floated the idea that coffee drinkers are healthier to begin with, as many people who avoid the drink do so because of existing health problems.

Magical cure or no, the pair of studies should make coffee drinkers feel better about the habit.

"Moderate coffee consumption can be incorporated into a healthy diet and lifestyle," Veronica Wendy Setiawan, who led the European study, told CNN. "This study and the previous studies suggest that for a majority of people, there's no long term harm from drinking coffee."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE