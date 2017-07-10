Finance
Search
PoliticsTrump Drops His Call for a Joint Cyber Security Team With Russia after Much Criticism
TOPSHOT-POLAND-US-TRUMP-G20
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: July 10
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
serviceWho Tips Better: Republicans or Democrats?
Tray with receipt and cash
Aspen, Colorado
ASPEN, CO - JUNE 10, 2017: A sign hangs over the entrance to the Wells Fargo Bank in Aspen, Colorado. Robert Alexander—Getty Images
Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo’s CEO Is ‘Pleased’ With the Preliminary Approval of a $142 Million Class-Action Settlement

Reuters
1:13 AM ET

Wells Fargo & Co (wfcnp) president and chief executive Tim Sloan said the company is pleased a California judge has given preliminary approval to a $142 million settlement between Wells Fargo and a group of plaintiffs over its creation of false accounts.

The bank said it is preparing to issue notices that will provide information about the process for customers affected by the fraudulent account creation scheme to make claims.

For more on Wells Fargo, watch Fortune's video:

“We are pleased that the court found the settlement to be fair, reasonable and adequate," Sloan said in a statement. "This preliminary approval is a major milestone in our efforts to make things right for our customers.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE