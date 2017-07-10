Microsoft’s biggest selling software products are now being sold in an all-in-one package.

The business technology giant debuted its Microsoft 365 software package on Monday that includes the Windows 10 operating system, Office 365 workplace software, and security software for mobile devices.

The new software bundle is intended to make it easier for companies to buy Microsoft’s flagship enterprise software products in one subscription as opposed to paying for them individually.

Microsoft ( msft ) will sell two versions of Microsoft 365, with one version, Microsoft 365 Business, tailored for small-to-medium-sized companies and the other, Microsoft 365 Enterprise, for larger organizations.

Microsoft previously sold a similar collection of Windows and Office software to big companies that is now rebranding as Microsoft 365 Enterprise, the Wall Street Journal noted on Monday.

The move to sell its various enterprise software into easier-to-buy packages underscores Microsoft attempt to streamline its products under CEO Satya Nadella. He has been pushing Microsoft to sell more software through subscriptions while also concentrating on its Azure cloud computing business.

Microsoft on Monday is also moving the release of its Azure Stack business software to September instead of mid-2017, as it once promised. Companies have been awaiting the release of Azure Stack so they can run some of Microsoft’s cloud technology within their own data centers, thus letting them keep sensitive data or computing tasks within their own infrastructure.

Microsoft’s push to be a cloud-computing giant hasn’t come without some pain. Last week, Microsoft said it would lay off thousands of salespeople as it continues to emphasize its cloud business.