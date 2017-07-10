Autos
Search
SnapchatSnapchat IPO Investors Have Now All Lost Money on Snap Stock
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As All Eyes on Snap After 2017's First Tech IPO Prices Above Range
CoinbaseIRS Blinks in Bitcoin Probe, Exempts Coinbase Transactions Under $20,000
Coinbase Inc. CEO Brian Armstrong Interview
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Amazon Prime Day Is Already Making Retail Investors Miserable
A Look Inside Amazon's Fall River Warehouse
WaymoChandlerEventJune28-22
Waymo's self-driving minivans train with emergency vehicles in Chandler, Ariz. Courtesy of Waymo
waymo

Why Google’s Self-Driving Minivans Spent the Day With Fire Trucks

Kirsten Korosec
6:28 PM ET

Waymo, the Google self-driving project that spun out to become a business under Alphabet, is constantly putting its driverless vehicles through batteries of real-world tests to improve how they detect and respond to everyday—and not-so-common—scenarios.

This time, the company put its new self-driving minivans through an emergency vehicle testing day in Chandler, Ariz., to build a "library of sights and sounds" that will teach these driverless vehicles to respond safely to fire trucks, police motorcycles, ambulances, and even undercover law enforcement. Sensors on the minivans collected data at various speeds, distances, angles, and lighting conditions during the day of testing conducted with the Chandler Police and Fire Department.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Waymo is testing all the time, and in various locations in the U.S. Head out to Chandler and it won't take long before one of its Pacifica minivans passes through an intersection. The results of the test day are notable because Waymo shared some information about the new suite of sensors and an improved audio detection system performed on these minivans.

Waymo's new audio detection system designed for its minivans can hear emergency vehicle sirens up to twice as far as with its previous suite of sensors, according to its blog post released Monday. Waymo also says its vehicles can see emergency vehicles and their flashing lights even further and clearer with its custom vision system, radars, and light detection and ranging radar known as LIDAR.

While that seems to denote progress, it's hard to know exactly how significant the improvements are because the company doesn't provide more details, like exactly how far can it hear and see now.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE