Politics

Donald Trump Jr. Was Told of Moscow’s Effort to Help His Father Before Meeting a Russian Lawyer: NYT

Reuters
Jul 10, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. was told in an email before meeting a Russian lawyer who he thought had information damaging to Hillary Clinton that the material was part of a Russian government effort to help his father's presidential campaign, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Citing three people with knowledge of the email, the newspaper said publicist Rob Goldstone indicated in the email to U.S. President Donald Trump 's eldest son that the Russian government was the source of the potentially damaging information, according to the Times.

The email is likely to be of high interest to investigators probing whether any of Trump 's associates colluded with the Russian government to sway last year's election, the Times said.

Trump Jr. hired a lawyer on Monday to represent him in the Russia-related investigations as prominent Republicans voiced concern about the meeting between the president's son and a Russian.

Allegations of the Trump campaign's ties to Russia have cast a shadow over the Republican president's first months in office and sparked investigations by congressional committees and a federal special counsel, Robert Mueller, into whether Russia interfered in the election and colluded with the Trump campaign.

Moscow denies interfering and Trump , who became president on Jan. 20, says there was no collusion.

"It’s a very serious development," Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told MSNBC of the Times report. "It all warrants thorough investigation. Everyone who was in that meeting ought to come before our committee."

Trump Jr. hired New York lawyer Alan Futerfas, who specializes in criminal defense and whose clients have included alleged organized crime figures, a Russian computer hacker and white-collar criminals.

“I look forward to assisting Donald Jr. and, quite frankly, there is nothing to all of the media buzz about the June 9th, 2016 meeting," Futerfas told Reuters. "That will be proven to be the case.”

Futerfas would not say when he was retained or whether he played any part in the statements Trump Jr. made during the weekend about his June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York with a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, during the presidential election campaign.

Trump Jr. said he agreed to meet Veselnitskaya, described by the New York Times as having links to the Kremlin, after being promised damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

For more on Donald Trump Jr., see Fortune's video:

Trump 's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Trump 's then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, also attended, the Times said. It called the encounter the first confirmed private meeting of members of Donald Trump 's inner circle with a Russian national during the campaign.

A Republican member of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, Susan Collins, called on Trump Jr. to testify before the panel, which is looking into accusations of Russian meddling in the election.

"Our intelligence committee needs to interview him and others who attended the meeting," she told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

