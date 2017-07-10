Health
Data SheetData Sheet—Monday, July 10, 2017
caffeine

This Powerful Lawmaker Wants to Investigate ‘Snortable Chocolate’

Tara John
8:07 AM ET

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate a 'snortable chocolate' powder, saying that it is being marketed like a drug.

Schumer wrote to the regulator on July 8, Associated Press reports, urging them to investigate the use of caffeine in inhalable food products like Coco Loko.

"This suspect product has no clear health value" Schumer said in a statement seen by AP. "I can’t think of a single parent who thinks it is a good idea for their children to be snorting over-the-counter stimulants up their noses."

Read: You Can Now Snort Chocolate for Energy

Coco Loko is made with cacao powder, which contains some caffeine. According to the website of Legal Lean, Coco Loko's manufacturer, the product triggers a sense of well-being and "a steady rush of euphoric energy and motivation that is great for party goers to dance the night away without a crash. It is even used by athletes to give them the natural competitive edge."

The site notes that the FDA have yet to vet the claims. Legal Lean was not able to give Fortune an immediate comment.

Nick Anderson, the 29-year-old founder of Legal Lean, a drug-free version of the codeine cough syrup mixture often referred to as "lean," said in a recent interview with the Washington Post he tried snortable chocolate after hearing that it was a fad in Europe. He invested $10,000 in creating a "raw cacao snuff," which took over two months to perfect, he told the Post.

