Leadership
Search
South KoreaTrump Is Creating More Uncertainty in South Korea Than Any of Kim’s Missile Tests
President Trump Returns To The White House After G-20 Summit
EnvironmentClimate Change Could Cut Southern U.S. Incomes by 20%
Hurricane Hermine Bears Down On Florida's Gulf Coast
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleiPhone 8 May Not Have Wireless Charging on Release Day
Wireless Charger for smartphone
Tray with receipt and cash
John Smith—Corbis
service

Who Tips Better: Republicans or Democrats?

Chris Morris
12:01 AM ET

Waiter and bartenders, listen up. Your ideal customer is a Republican man from a northeastern state who's paying by credit card.

That's a mighty specific profile, yes, but according to a new survey from Bankrate, those are the qualities that make up the best tippers in the country.

Men, Republicans, Northeasterners, and credit/debit card users all tip a median 20% at restaurants, according to the survey. Women averaged a 16% tip, while Southerners, Democrats, and people paying with cash came in at 15%.

Oh, and one-in-five people stiff their servers on occasion. Jerks.

While the study was largely focused on tipping at restaurants, it also examined gratuity habits at other locations where many people consider tipping much more optional.

Just 27% of hotel customers say they always tip their housekeeper, for example. Nearly one-third never do. Baristas have it a little better, with 29% of customers saying they always chip in a little extra for the people at coffee shops. (30% never do.)

People are notably more generous with their barbers and hair stylists, with 67% saying they always tip and only 12% saying they never do.

The more charitable attitude towards barbers and stylists makes sense, though. It's always wise to be munificent to someone who has razor sharp scissors in the general area of your head and face.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE