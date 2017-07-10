7-Eleven Stores to Sell Soylent Meal Replacement Drinks

Authors have long written about a future in which meals are replaced by pills, powders, and drinks. For example, Willy Wonka’s bubble gum served up a three course meal.

Now Soylent, a food startup that created a meal replacement drink, is making one of its biggest pushes yet to get its niche product into the hands and stomachs of mainstream consumers. On Monday, its drinks will be available at 7-Eleven stores, according to Soylent.

Soylent, originally introduced through a crowdfunding campaign in 2014, pitches its drinks as “engineered nutrition” and an easier way to for people to get a nutritious meal. Each drink provides 20% daily recommended nutrition including protein, carbohydrates, lipids, and micronutrients. Until now, Soylent has gained traction mostly within the tech industry through direct online sales and through Amazon.com .

However Soylent is hoping to reach a bigger market by getting its product on physical shelves. The deal with 7-Eleven stores involves 18 stores around Los Angeles.

“It is exciting that the demand for our breakthrough line of drinkable meals has moved beyond e-commerce,” said Rob Rhinehart, Soylent founder and CEO, in a statement. “This new collaboration with 7-Eleven will make Soylent an even better option for customers looking for convenience without sacrificing their health."