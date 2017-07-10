Retail
Search
FDAThe FDA Approved the First New Sickle Drug in 20 Years…But It’s Not a Cure
Sickle Cell Anemia SEM
NintendoHere’s Where You Can Find a Nintendo Switch for Sale
Nintendo Switch Preview Event
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HollywoodWith Spider-Man Soaring, Maybe Franchises Can Save Hollywood’s Summer After All
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Press Conference
Cafe Chai
Soylent to Test Ready-to-Drink Meals at 18 Participating 7-Eleven® Stores (PRNewsfoto/Soylent) Soylent/PRNewsfoto
Soylent

7-Eleven Stores to Sell Soylent Meal Replacement Drinks

Lisa Fu
3:58 PM ET

Authors have long written about a future in which meals are replaced by pills, powders, and drinks. For example, Willy Wonka’s bubble gum served up a three course meal.

Now Soylent, a food startup that created a meal replacement drink, is making one of its biggest pushes yet to get its niche product into the hands and stomachs of mainstream consumers. On Monday, its drinks will be available at 7-Eleven stores, according to Soylent.

Soylent, originally introduced through a crowdfunding campaign in 2014, pitches its drinks as “engineered nutrition” and an easier way to for people to get a nutritious meal. Each drink provides 20% daily recommended nutrition including protein, carbohydrates, lipids, and micronutrients. Until now, Soylent has gained traction mostly within the tech industry through direct online sales and through Amazon.com.

However Soylent is hoping to reach a bigger market by getting its product on physical shelves. The deal with 7-Eleven stores involves 18 stores around Los Angeles.

“It is exciting that the demand for our breakthrough line of drinkable meals has moved beyond e-commerce,” said Rob Rhinehart, Soylent founder and CEO, in a statement. “This new collaboration with 7-Eleven will make Soylent an even better option for customers looking for convenience without sacrificing their health."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE