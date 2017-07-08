Maxine Waters: ‘We’re Getting Played By Our President’

Rep. Maxine Waters had some harsh criticism about President Donald Trump's private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit .

"I think we're getting played," Waters said in an interview Friday with MSNBC. "We're getting played by our president, and certainly we're getting played by Putin."

Trump met with Putin privately for more than two hours Friday during the G20 Summit .

The California congresswoman also asserted that the reason for the meeting had to do with lifting sanctions against Russia.

"This is all about lifting those sanctions. And of course [Secretary of State Rex] Tillerson was in the room because that's at the top of his agenda, to lift those sanctions so they can drill in the Arctic," Waters said, referencing ExxonMobil previous quest to seek a waiver from Russian sanctions that prevented the company from drilling in the country.

Tillerson, who was the CEO of ExxonMobil at the time, lobbied against the sanctions in 2014.