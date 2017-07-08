MPW
Search
GovernmentTrump ‘Pressed’ Putin on Election Interference, Then Released
G20 Summit in Hamburg
G20 SummitHandshakes Are Meaningless When it Comes to U.S.-Russia Relations
G20 Summit in Hamburg
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Ivanka TrumpIvanka Trump Debuts New Fund That Will Provide Money to Female Entrepreneurs
Germany G20
LA Pride ResistMarch
Photograph by Chelsea Guglielmino—Getty Chelsea Guglielmino Getty Images
MPW

Maxine Waters: ‘We’re Getting Played By Our President’

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:43 AM ET

Rep. Maxine Waters had some harsh criticism about President Donald Trump's private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit.

"I think we're getting played," Waters said in an interview Friday with MSNBC. "We're getting played by our president, and certainly we're getting played by Putin."

Trump met with Putin privately for more than two hours Friday during the G20 Summit.

The California congresswoman also asserted that the reason for the meeting had to do with lifting sanctions against Russia.

"This is all about lifting those sanctions. And of course [Secretary of State Rex] Tillerson was in the room because that's at the top of his agenda, to lift those sanctions so they can drill in the Arctic," Waters said, referencing ExxonMobil previous quest to seek a waiver from Russian sanctions that prevented the company from drilling in the country.

Tillerson, who was the CEO of ExxonMobil at the time, lobbied against the sanctions in 2014.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE