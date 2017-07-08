Retail
Search
media and entertainment‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Scores $51 Million on Opening Night
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' still
aerospace and defenseThe U.S. Will Test a Missile Defense System Mere Days After North Korea’s Launch
TOPSHOT-NKOREA-US-MISSILE-DIPLOMACY
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelecommunicationsThe Wires Are Unraveling for Verizon’s Landline Buyer
6466-000129
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

Budweiser’s New Beer Cans Celebrate the States Where It’s Brewed

David Z. Morris
5:28 PM ET

Beverage giant Anheuser-Busch InBev this week rolled out a series of 11 cans and bottles emblazoned with the names of the states where its flagship Budweiser beer is brewed. The regional Bud cans will include variants for Texas, New Jersey, California, Georgia, and New York, among others.

In addition to the altered names, the new cans also replace other Bud elements with state mottos, initials, and nicknames. They’ll be on shelves through September.

Bud's state-themed cans follow last summer’s super-patriotic packaging that replaced the Budweiser name with “America” and added patriotic slogans to the containers. The marketing move, which arrived during a rather heated U.S. presidential election, was polarizing for some.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The new cans court a different kind of controversy by painting Budweiser, the self-proclaimed King of Beers, as a "local" product. Like other major brewers, A-B InBev has seen its market share eroded by changing consumer tastes as well as the rise of independent craft brewers, who together have grown by as much as 20% a year over the last decade. Last year, craft brewers grabbed a 21% share of the U.S. market by dollar value.

While Anheuser-Busch has responded by buying craft breweries, it has also positioned Budweiser as a kind of anti-craft beer. (See Fortune's map of which "craft beer" is actually owned by Big Beer.) That effort included a 2016 Super Bowl commercial that proclaimed Bud was “Not Small” and “Not a Hobby.” The director of the American Homebrewers Association was happy to agree that Budweiser’s industrial uniformity and light flavor is exactly what has led so many to explore other options.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE