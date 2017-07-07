Making Money Host Charles Payne Has Been Suspended From the Fox Business Network

Fox News anchor Charles Payne (left), Golfer Jason Dufner, Shep Murray Ian Murray visit Fox Business Network at FOX Studios on April 24, 2015 in New York City.

Making Money host Charles Payne was suspended from Fox Business Network , a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman said Payne had been " suspended pending further investigation" and rotating sub- host s would fill in on the Twenty-First Century Fox -owned cable network .

Payne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Media reports from BuzzFeed and Variety surfaced earlier on Thursday attributing the suspension to allegations of harassment.

The company did not immediately confirm whether Payne was suspended over the allegations.

Fox 's spokeswoman said in a statement: "We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy for any professional misconduct. This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner."

In June, Payne signed a multi-year contract to continue as host of Making Money .