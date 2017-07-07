Entertainment
Television

Making Money Host Charles Payne Has Been Suspended From the Fox Business Network

Reuters
2:33 AM ET

Making Money host Charles Payne was suspended from Fox Business Network , a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman said Payne had been " suspended pending further investigation" and rotating sub- host s would fill in on the Twenty-First Century Fox -owned cable network .

Payne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Media reports from BuzzFeed and Variety surfaced earlier on Thursday attributing the suspension to allegations of harassment.

The company did not immediately confirm whether Payne was suspended over the allegations.

For more on harassment scandals at Fox, watch Fortune's video:

Fox 's spokeswoman said in a statement: "We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy for any professional misconduct. This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner."

In June, Payne signed a multi-year contract to continue as host of Making Money.

