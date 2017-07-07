Tech
willow-campus_retail-park_copyright-oma
A mock up of the Willow Campus Retail Park.  Facebook
Facebook

Facebook Is Building a Massive ‘Mixed-Use Village’ in California. Here’s What It Will Look Like

Madeline Farber
2:25 PM ET

Facebook is building a massive new California campus for its employees and local residents.

The tech giant, which moved into a 430,000-square-foot headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. just two years ago, unveiled on Friday that it plans to build "Willow Campus," or what it describes as a "mixed-use village." Facebook is redeveloping the former Menlo Science & Technology Park for the campus, which is located near the company's existing headquarters, Recode notes.

According a Facebook blog post, the campus will include a grocery store, a pharmacy, and 1,500 housing units—200 of which will be sold for "below market rates."

Recode reports Willow Campus will offer 1.75 million square feet of office space, though it isn't clear how much of that room Facebook will use itself and how much it might rent or lease out. The new campus is meant to be an addition to Facebook's existing office space, not a replacement.

Willow Campus will also feature 125,000 square feet of retail space, Facebook says. Facebook says that many of Willow Campus' amenities will be open to the public.

The company says that the construction process will "generate an array of jobs," and claims it will even help with transportation in the Bay Area. "The region’s failure to continue to invest in our transportation infrastructure alongside growth has led to congestion and delay," reads the blog post.

Construction for the grocery, retail, housing and office portions of the should be completed by 2021, Facebook says. The company did not reveal how much the new project will cost.

