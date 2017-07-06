Travel
See Inside Hilton’s New Low-Cost Hotel for Millennials

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:38 PM ET

Hilton's new low-cost hotel chain might give Airbnb some competition with the Millennial set.

Called Tru, the new chain from Hilton's parent company offers rooms priced at around $100 or less. The rooms are smaller than average, which allows for lower costs, the Wall Street Journal reported. Tru hotels will also offer food and alcohol 24 hours a day, which may help further attract younger visitors.

Hilton describes Tru hotels as "grounded in value for business and leisure travelers."

The first Tru location opened in Oklahoma City in May. The company expects to open more than 150 other locations by the end of 2019.

"By breaking through the clutter of the midscale sector's undistinguished offerings, Tru by Hilton will provide guests with experiences, and not just a place to stay," said Hilton SVP Matt Wehling in a release.

