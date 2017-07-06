Sports
Search
EclipseSolar Eclipse Tourists Swarm South Carolina Hotels
Fortune 500Symantec Is Buying a Cybersecurity Startup to Protect Work Email
Symantec Needs Alliances, Products To Vie With Intel
Data SheetData Sheet—Thursday, July 6, 2017
TeslaTesla Pushes Back After Model S Misses Top Crash-Test Rating
'Vienna Autoshow 2017' Press Conference
Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final
The U.S. streaming rights would be only a fraction of the global ones.  Chris Brunskill Ltd Getty Images
Soccer

Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat All Want to Stream Soccer’s World Cup

Geoffrey Smith
8:06 AM ET

Three of the world's biggest social media networks are in talks to stream video highlights of next year's soccer World Cup, according to Bloomberg.

Facebook (fb), Twitter (twtr) and Snapchat owner Snap Inc. (snap) have offered 21st Century Fox (fox), tens of millions of dollars for the rights to highlights packages from the tournament, which is the world's most commercially valuable sporting event after the Olympic Games.

Read: Facebook Kicks Up Live Video Business With Major League Soccer Deal

Fox, which has a multi-year deal for the U.S. broadcasting rights to FIFA's flagship tournament, hasn't decided whether to sell exclusive rights to one buyer or to negotiate multiple deals, according to Bloomberg.

The World Cup would be a logical addition for streaming by social media networks, which have struck a number of similar deals for the Olympics (Snapchat), the NFL (Twitter) and the UEFA Champions League (Facebook). However, none of them will be able to strike a global deal for streaming rights, as FIFA contracts individually with national broadcasters, in a format which also gives them rights to online distribution in their respective countries.

Read: The U.S., Canada and Mexico Want to Host the FIFA World Cup Together

FIFA and Kantar Media estimated that over 1 billion people worldwide watched the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina. Only 25 million of them were in the U.S., however.

More importantly for the likes of Facebook and Snap, FIFA estimates that 280 million people watched games from the 2014 tournament online or on a mobile device.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE